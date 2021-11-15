CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam CANCELLATION: CBSE takes BIG decision students must know

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam latest updates: Amid growing demand for the cancellation of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 1 exam, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to conduct a mock drill and send OMR sheets to schools ahead of the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Term 1 exam scheduled to begin on Tuesday (November 16).

It is to be noted that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam will be held in the offline mode from November 16. A seprate notice has been issued by the CBSE regarding the Mock Drill and downloading of OMR sheets. The CBSE has already released the admit for Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam.

According to the notice issued by the CBSE, the students will be able to download the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam sample OMR sheet on Monday (November 15). Over 20 lakh students are set to appear in the CBSE Term 1 exam.

The CBSE Class 10 Term 1 exam will begin from November 17, while CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exam will start from November 16. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 2 examination is expected to be held in March-April next year.

Meanwhile, several students and parents are demanding the cancellation of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam. The students and parents are claiming that students are yet to receive COVID-19 vaccine and it is likely that coronavirus could spread among the students who appear for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 term 1 exams. It is to be noted that several students are in favour of conducting the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exams in online mode, while there are many students who are demanding the cancellation of term 1 exam due to COVID-19 pandemic.