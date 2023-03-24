BSEB Matric Class 10 Result 2023 date: Bihar board class 10 result to be declared soon, when and how to check

Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 soon. As per media reports, Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 will be declared by March 31, 2023. Once released, BSEB Class 10 result 2023 will be available on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
To check BSEB Bihar matric Class 10 results, candidates have to enter the roll numbers/roll codes as per their BSEB 10th admit card. The results will be announced for around 16 lakh students who have appeared for the examination.
“We have not finalised the result declaration date yet but it will be released by month-end,” the official was quoted as saying to indianexpress.com.
BSEB Matric Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check Matric Marks
BSEB Matric Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check Bihar Result via SMS
BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2023 from February 14, 2023, to February 22, 2023. Students would need to enter their exam roll number, date of birth, and roll code to check their results. Reports state that the BSEB Class 10 Result will likely be declared today or tomorrow, March 24, 2023.