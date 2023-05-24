Delhi: 41 child labourers rescued from toy factories in Azad Market

In a joint operation by the Delhi police and some NGOs, 41 child labourers have been rescued from toy factories in Delhi’s Azad Market. The operation was launched by Arvind Rana, SDM Kotwali Darya Ganj, Labour department, Bal Vikas Dhara, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi's Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) and a police team late on Tuesday.

In the operation, 12 factories on Ram Bagh Road in Azad Market have been sealed. FIRs have been registered against the owners of the factories in Bara Hindu Rao Police Station. The children, in the age group of 13-17 years, when rescued were bare feet and in torn clothes.

They were reportedly made to work from 9 am till midnight every day. Without enough food or even a proper place to sleep, they slept in the same room once they were done with the work post-midnight. The children belong to Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.



Once rescued, a preliminary medical examination of each rescued child was conducted by medical officer, CDMO, Nabi Karim. The children were later produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after which they have been shifted to a shelter home.

The SDM in his order stated that the employers have violated the provision of Child & Adolescent Labour Act, JJ Act, Bonded Labour System Abolition Act. He ordered the police to register FIRs against the employers under the Bonded Labour Act, Child Labour Act, JJ Act and Trafficking Act.



This is the second big rescue operation by the BBA team in the national capital in less than 10 days. Last week, 14 child labourers were rescued from Delhi’s Naraina in a raid conducted jointly by BBA, SDM Delhi Cantonment, Labour Department and a police team.