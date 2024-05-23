SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2, IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad for place in final

Follow live score and latest updates from qualifier 2 of TATA IPL 2024 between RR and SRH here.

The IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 is set to take place between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams are determined to showcase their best performance in order to secure a spot in the final of the 17th edition of the tournament alongside Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who finished second in the league stage, faced a tough defeat against KKR in the Qualifier 1, losing by eight wickets. Despite recent struggles with consistency, Pat Cummins' team is entering the Qualifier 2 as the favorites.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals put an end to their five-match winless streak with a convincing four-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator match. Led by Sanju Samson, the Royals fell just one run short in their previous encounter against SRH this season and are eager to seek redemption in the upcoming battle at Chepauk.