SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2, IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad for place in final

Follow live score and latest updates from qualifier 2 of TATA IPL 2024 between RR and SRH here.
The IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 is set to take place between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams are determined to showcase their best performance in order to secure a spot in the final of the 17th edition of the tournament alongside Kolkata Knight Riders.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, who finished second in the league stage, faced a tough defeat against KKR in the Qualifier 1, losing by eight wickets. Despite recent struggles with consistency, Pat Cummins' team is entering the Qualifier 2 as the favorites.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals put an end to their five-match winless streak with a convincing four-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator match. Led by Sanju Samson, the Royals fell just one run short in their previous encounter against SRH this season and are eager to seek redemption in the upcoming battle at Chepauk.
In the past two games, a left-arm bowler targeting the stumps against Travis Head has proven to be effective. Additionally, Trent Boult's ability to take early wickets provides Rajasthan Royals with a promising start. However, it is worth noting that Head has a strong track record against Boult, scoring 52 runs off 30 balls without being dismissed. While Head has been dismissed three times by left-arm bowlers, he has also scored at an impressive rate of 206.25 against them.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Shubham Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh