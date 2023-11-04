World Cup 2023: What happens if New Zealand vs Pakistan match in Bengaluru gets washed out? All scenarios explained

There is high probability of rain during Pakistan vs New Zealand match on Saturday.

The highly anticipated match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Bengaluru is at risk of being washed out due to the predicted rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. If this unfortunate event occurs and both teams receive one point each, let's explore the potential implications.

If the match against Pakistan is indeed washed out, New Zealand's points tally would rise to 9 from 8 matches. They would have one match left to play. A victory in their final match against Sri Lanka would elevate their points to 11, greatly increasing their chances of securing a spot in the semi-finals.

However, if New Zealand loses to Pakistan and the match is not affected by rain, they would remain at 8 points with one match remaining. A win in their last match would take them to 10 points, which might still be sufficient for qualification, depending on the outcomes of other teams, particularly Afghanistan and Pakistan.

For Pakistan, a washout would result in 7 points from 8 matches. A triumph in their final match against England would grant them 9 points. However, their fate would then rely on the results of Afghanistan's remaining matches and the performances of any other teams standing between them and the coveted fourth spot. Additionally, they would need a strong net run rate (NRR) to surpass Afghanistan or any other team with the same points.

On the other hand, if Pakistan manages to defeat New Zealand, they would climb to 8 points with one match remaining. Emerging victorious in their last match would secure them 10 points, potentially securing a qualification spot depending on the performances of Afghanistan and other teams.

In this intense battle, if the New Zealand vs Pakistan match ends in a washout, both teams would still be in contention. However, their fate would not solely rest in their own hands, particularly for Pakistan. The outcome of each team's final match, the performance of Afghanistan, and the overall NRR would all play significant roles in determining the semi-finalists.