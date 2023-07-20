This Indian cricketer is son of pan seller with Rs 500 income, rejected by Rohit Sharma; now given big break by Agarkar

Avesh Khan, who has shone brightly in IPL as well as international matches, has now been selected for the Team India squad for Asian Games 2023.

After Ajit Agarkar became the chief sector of the BCCI, he selected several rising stars of cricket to be in the Team India squad for Asian Games 2023, which will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. One cricketer selected in Team India for Asian Games is Avesh Khan.

Avesh Khan has had a tough road to success in the past, especially due to his humble background. As a budding cricketer, Khan had to face a lot of hardships because of his weak financial background and a family to support.

Before getting selected for the Indian Premier League, Avesh Khan’s father used to run a small pan shop on the side of the road in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and he only used to sustain his family with his daily income of just Rs 500.

However, this meek income of Rs 500 per day also stopped when the local authorities took down his small pan shop to widen the road. This gave Avesh Khan the motivation to do something grand with his life and pursue a career in cricket with fierce determination.

After getting selected for the India U19 team, Avesh Khan’s life changed. His talent as a fast bowler got recognized and he was soon selected in the IPL to play for the Delhi Capitals. He was soon bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping Rs 10 crore.

Despite his stellar performance in the IPL, he was snubbed by both Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya for Team India’s international tours in the past. Now, Ajit Agarkar has given him a chance to make a splash in international cricket, playing for Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Team India in the Asian Games 2023.

Apart from Avesh Khan, other players selected for the Asian Games 2023 squad are Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Verma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper) and Shivam Dubey, among others.

