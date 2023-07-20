Headlines

Meet Ayesha Naseem, 18-year-old Pakistan cricketer who announced retirement to 'live life according to Islam'

This Indian cricketer is son of pan seller with Rs 500 income, rejected by Rohit Sharma; now given big break by Agarkar

Mrs India INC 2023: Indore's Chetna Joshi Tiwari wins the beauty pageant

Meet Manav Suthar, India star who outfoxed Pakistan A batters with vicious spin in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Credit Card for self-employed: 10 salient features of FIRST WOW! Card

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Celebrities condemn Manipur violence, Ram Charan shares emotional video, & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 20

PM Modi says data protection bill will increase India's reputation, attack on Peshawar checkpost, IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 & more | DNA News Wrap, July 20

Meet Ayesha Naseem, 18-year-old Pakistan cricketer who announced retirement to 'live life according to Islam'

10 cheap countries Indians can visit without visa

Pakistani actors who refused to work in Bollywood films

5 players who once had Dhoni's unwavering support but then disappeared from the game

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Celebrities condemn Manipur violence, Ram Charan shares emotional video, & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 20

PM Modi says data protection bill will increase India's reputation, attack on Peshawar checkpost, IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 & more | DNA News Wrap, July 20

BTS' V Debuting His Single This September? Know What His Agency BigHit Music Has To Say

Kamal Haasan receives warm welcome, flowers from fans ahead of Project K launch at San Diego Comic-Con

Sunny Leone reveals the story behind how she got her stage name: 'My mom hated that...'

Cillian Murphy's insane diet of only 'one almond a day' to prepare for Oppenheimer: Emily Blunt reveals details

HomeCricket

Cricket

This Indian cricketer is son of pan seller with Rs 500 income, rejected by Rohit Sharma; now given big break by Agarkar

Avesh Khan, who has shone brightly in IPL as well as international matches, has now been selected for the Team India squad for Asian Games 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 07:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After Ajit Agarkar became the chief sector of the BCCI, he selected several rising stars of cricket to be in the Team India squad for Asian Games 2023, which will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. One cricketer selected in Team India for Asian Games is Avesh Khan.

Avesh Khan has had a tough road to success in the past, especially due to his humble background. As a budding cricketer, Khan had to face a lot of hardships because of his weak financial background and a family to support.

Before getting selected for the Indian Premier League, Avesh Khan’s father used to run a small pan shop on the side of the road in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and he only used to sustain his family with his daily income of just Rs 500.

However, this meek income of Rs 500 per day also stopped when the local authorities took down his small pan shop to widen the road. This gave Avesh Khan the motivation to do something grand with his life and pursue a career in cricket with fierce determination.

After getting selected for the India U19 team, Avesh Khan’s life changed. His talent as a fast bowler got recognized and he was soon selected in the IPL to play for the Delhi Capitals. He was soon bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping Rs 10 crore.

Despite his stellar performance in the IPL, he was snubbed by both Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya for Team India’s international tours in the past. Now, Ajit Agarkar has given him a chance to make a splash in international cricket, playing for Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Team India in the Asian Games 2023.

Apart from Avesh Khan, other players selected for the Asian Games 2023 squad are Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Verma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper) and Shivam Dubey, among others.

READ | Know the inside story of Ajit Agarkar's selection as Team India chief selector, who is the 'Big Man'?

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Samayak Jain, JNU graduate who lost vision at age of 20, cracked UPSC with AIR 7

Meet the ‘Lady Mukesh Ambani’, real-estate mogul, fashion designer, she is married to...

Manipur shocker: Centre under fire over May 4 video of two women paraded naked, opposition demands CM’s resignation

Gigi Hadid arrested for possession of marijuana in Cayman Islands

Remember Chris Lewis, World Cup star who was jailed for drug smuggling? He claimed an Indian approached him for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE