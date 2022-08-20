'For me as captain, it's very important..': Rohit Sharma reveals unique strategy ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is gearing up to lead his side in the Asia Cup 2022, with the Men in Blue scheduled to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match. Such is the rivalry between the two nations, that it's natural for the young players to get nervous.

The Asia Cup squad features plenty of young players, and therefore, the onus is on Rohit as a captain to ensure that his teammates don't get blown away by the occasion.

Speaking on Star Sports' show 'Follow the Blues', Rohit underlined how it's imperative for him as a captain to make sure that nobody is playing matches under pressure, and that they enjoy their cricket.

"For me as a captain, it is very important that we create an environment for the players where they don't feel that it's a very high-pressure environment. We try and create (an environment) for the guys to come out in this team and try have fun and enjoy each other's company," said Rohit.

He continued, "Because I strongly feel that it's important not to allow the pressure to creep in too much. When you're playing, obviously, there will be pressure because when you are holding the ball in your hand, there is pressure on you as a bowler."

The Hitman further added, "When you're batting in the middle, there is pressure, and that is what you have to handle on your own. The captain or coach or anyone, no one can do nothing about it, but yourself."

"So, I think those aspects. Of course, it is your responsibility, but there are so many other factors that come in to play and I feel I need to take care of it," he added.

Rohit has been rested for the Zimbabwe tour, but he will return in action directly for the Asia Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan on August 28, Sunday.

With inputs from PTI