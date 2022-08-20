'Deepak Chahar rested or injured?': Twitterati stunned after pacer's omission in 2nd ODI

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar made a sensational return in the first ODI after a lengthy injury layoff and he was subsequently adjudged the Man of the Match after he picked up three wickets. Chahar dismissed both Zimbabwe openers and also claimed the wicket of Wesley Madhevere, to jolt the home side with early wickets.

However, despite a memorable performance upon his comeback, Chahar was not included in the playing XI for the second ODI on Saturday. KL Rahul chose to go with Shardul Thakur instead, which led to some strong criticism from cricket fans on Twitter.

Netizens failed to understand how Chahar was left out of the team after producing such an important display that too in his very first game after a six-month layoff. While some fans wondered whether Chahar was injured again, others wanted to know whether the pacer was rested as a precaution.

Chahar had indeed looked a tad bit wayward in his first couple of overs, after which he found his rhythm.

Check out how netizens reacted:

Surprising that Deepak Chahar has been left out of the side after his match-winning performance.

There must be an injury or niggle else this change does not make sense.

Let's wait and see if there's an update on why Chahar misses out. #ZIMvIND #TheLionPrideSL https://t.co/jCajQsu2SR — The Lion's Army (@TheLionPrideSL) August 20, 2022

Unless Deepak Chahar is not fully fit to play, there's no reason resting out @deepak_chahar9 after such performance. Bizzare#ZIMvIND #KLRahul August 20, 2022

Wonder if there are any injury issues again for Deepak Chahar... You would ideally want him to have some more game time and continue to enjoy the favourable conditions. — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) August 20, 2022

Why Deepak Chahar is not playing today after such a match winning performance in first game @SonySportsNetwk #asktheexperts — sunny (@sunnyolhyan) August 20, 2022

With all the senior Indian players rested, BCCI had named a young brigade for the Zimbabwe tour. Chahar also made his return after a long time out with injury, but KL Rahul didn't provide any update on why the pacer was left out.

After his stunning performance on Thursday, Chahar was also reported to be among the probables for the T20 World Cup squad as well, before that however, he will have to prove his fitness.