Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers: Which team will join India-Pak in group A? Here's all you need to know

Which team will join India-Pak in group A of Asia Cup?

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, most of the buzz has been around the clash of the titans, as India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in group A on August 28. While the tournament gets underway on August 27, India-Pakistan will undoubtedly be the most anticipated match.

However, which will be the third team to join India and Pakistan in group A has not been decided yet. The qualifiers of Asa Cup 2022 will begin on August 20, Saturday as four teams namely - Hong Kong, Singapore, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Kuwait battle it out to join the Asia behemoths.

The Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers will be a five-day affair, and all six qualifying matches will be hosted at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

The winners of the qualifier will get a chance to meet Pakistan and India in the group stage.

Here's all you need to know about the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers:

When and where are Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers taking place?

Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers will kick-start on August 20, Saturday, and all six qualifying games will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Which teams are participating in Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers?

Hong Kong, Singapore, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Kuwait will battle it out to join India and Pakistan in group A.

How to watch Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers live streaming?

The Asia Cup 2022 qualifier matches can be Livestreamed on Fancode App and website.

Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers full schedule:

August 20: Singapore vs Hong Kong - Al Amerat Cricket Ground

August 21: United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong - Al Amerat Cricket Ground

August 22: United Arab Emirates vs Singapore - Al Amerat Cricket Ground

August 23: Kuwait vs Hong Kong - Al Amerat Cricket Ground

August 24: Singapore vs Kuwait - Al Amerat Cricket Ground

August 24: Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates - Al Amerat Cricket Ground