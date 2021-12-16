PAK vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Pakistan vs West Indies Live in India

Having already wrapped up the three-match T20I series versus West Indies, Pakistan will seek to inflict a whitewash on the visitors, who will themselves try to salvage some pride as they currently trail the series 0-2.

The hosts defeated the Caribbean side by a margin of 63 runs in the first game, although the second encounter was a tightly contested affair, which again Pakistan won by 9 runs.

Ahead of the third game, 3 West Indies players have tested positive for coronavirus, namely, Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, and Akeal Hosein, and will take no further part in the series.

Furthermore, two members from the coaching side, Roddy Estwick and Physician Akshai Mansingh have also tested positive.

All you need to know about Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I:

When and what time will the third T20I match between Pakistan vs West Indies start?

The third T20I match between Pakistan vs West Indies will be played on December 16 at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the third T20I match between Pakistan vs West Indies take place?

The third T20I match between Pakistan vs West Indies will be held at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Which channel will telecast the third T20I match between Pakistan vs West Indies in India?

The third T20I match between Pakistan vs West Indies will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the third T20I match between Pakistan vs West Indies in India?

The third T20I match between Pakistan vs West Indies will stream live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Rovman Powell, Sharmarh Brooks.