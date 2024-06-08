Twitter
Bodies of 4 Indian students who drowned in Russia's Volkhov river recovered, being flown to India

Two bodies were found within the first two days after the June 4 incident, while the remaining two were discovered recently, according to Jalgaon district collector Ayush Prasad.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 02:41 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Representative Image (ANI)
Russian authorities have successfully recovered the bodies of four Indian students who lost their lives in a drowning incident in the Volkhov River, a Maharashtra Government official confirmed on Saturday.

Two bodies were found within the first two days after the June 4 incident, while the remaining two were discovered recently, according to Jalgaon district collector Ayush Prasad. The bodies are being transported to Mumbai before being sent to the students' hometowns in Jalgaon district.

The tragic accident claimed the lives of Harshal Anantrao Desale, Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, Jia Firoj Pinjari, and Malik Gulamgous Mohammad Yakub, all aged between 18 and 20. Another student, Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane, survived and is currently under medical care. The students were from Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

