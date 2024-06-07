Amitabh Bachchan looks fierce as Ashwatthama in new poster from Kalki 2898 AD, fans say 'RIP Hollywood'

Amitabh Bachchan's new poster in Ashwatthama avatar from Kalki 2898 AD increases the excitement among the fans.

One of the most-awaited films of the year is Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The makers of the film recently increased the excitement of the audience as they announced the trailer release date of the film and now adding to the excitement, they have released a new, fierce poster of Amitabh Bachchan from the film.

With only three days remaining until the release of the highly anticipated trailer of the upcoming sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan in his Ashwatthama avatar on social media. The actor looks intriguing and battle-ready, holding his Astra and sporting a divine gem on his forehead. He’s seen standing in the middle of a battlefield with some men fallen on the ground, alongside a life-size vehicle behind him.

Hinting that his wait is ending soon with the film’s trailer out in three days, the caption read, “His wait is ending… 3 days to go for #Kalki2898AD Trailer, Out on June 10th” Fans couldn't stop hailing the new poster. One of the comments read, "Not just an ordinary poster." Another user wrote, "RIP Hollywood." Another comment read, "this is going to be a box office blast."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan’s character as Ashwatthama was unveiled through a monumental projection at Nemawar, Narmada Ghat in Madhya Pradesh. The selection of Nemawar and Narmada Ghat for this occasion held great significance as it is believed that Ashwatthama still walks the grounds of Narmada, further leaving fans excited for the film and the actor’s portrayal.

Featuring an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles, Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. A multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future, the film is said to be the most expensive Indian film mounted on a budget of Rs 600 crore. The film hits the screens on June 27, 2024.

Talking about working in Kalki 2898 AD, Amitabh Bachchan said, "When you work on such projects it is never known what the end results shall be... and as the days pass by, and the clips and finer points begin to appear... you wonder how in hell did the Director conceive all this .. and the admiration never stops... Now... I end this DAY... with wonder and admiration."