New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme mentions India's 'biggest problem' ahead of WTC final

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to a premature end, due to the rise in the COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble, the focus will slowly start to shift towards the World Test Championship final (WTC) between India and New Zealand, which will take place at Southampton in England, next month starting from June 18.

New Zealand became the first team to qualify for the big showdown after Australia postponed their three-match Test series against South Africa owing to COVID-19 concerns. India, later qualified for the final after they beat England 3-1 in the four-match Test series in February-March and finished the current cycle at the top of the points table.

New Zealand, who will be playing two-match Test series against England will have a match practice for the final and have already started the training for the series and the WTC final, with the Test specialists in Tom Latham, Tim Southee and Ross Taylor. The all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, who underwent ankle surgery and missed all of New Zealand's home summer and played in the domestic competitions just as a batsman as slowly returned to full-time training before the tour.

The star all-rounder with a mullet talked about their WTC final opponents and shed light on the toughest challenge India will face ahead of the summit clash.

"With the amount of players they've got they can cover all bases because they've got real good seam bowlers these days and gun spinners, so I think the toughest thing for them is going to be picking the XI," the ICC tweeted quoting the all-rounder as saying.

With the IPL now being suspended, the Indian team will shift their focus to red-ball cricket with the team set to be announced somewhere in the third week of May.