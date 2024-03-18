Twitter
MS Dhoni's 1st IPL auction beats Virat Kohli's pay by whopping 4900%, here how RCB star competed with CSK skipper

In 2008, in the first edition of IPL, Dhoni was auctioned at a 4900% higher price than Kohli, who was picked by RCB for just 12 lakh only.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 01:11 PM IST

In 2008, over a decade ago, India witnessed its top cricketers going up for auction as the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off. It was a big surprise for many to see celebrities being auctioned off. But as they say, money talks. From the cool captain MS Dhoni to the fresh face, Virat Kohli, everyone had a price tag.

In the first IPL auction, MS Dhoni emerged as the highest-priced cricketer. His starting bid was set at $400,000, but he was eventually sold for a staggering $1,500,000, which is around 6 crore rupees in Indian currency. While MS Dhoni stole the show, there was a new player on the block. Virat Kohli, who had led India to victory in the Under 19 Cricket World Cup, was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore from the U19 draft in the first IPL season.

Dhoni vs Kohli, IPL 2008 

In 2008, Dhoni was auctioned at a price 4900% higher than Kohli's. Kohli was picked by RCB for just 12 lakh rupees! Kohli remained with RCB for the next IPL season in 2009 at the same initial price, signing a one-year contract. However, none knew that the tables would turn soon.

Dhoni vs Kohli, 2011 IPL

By 2011, tables turned dramatically. During the IPL auctions that year, both Dhoni and Kohli were sold for the same price - $1,800,000. RCB and CSK snagged Kohli and Dhoni respectively, both for around 8 crore rupees.

Dhoni vs Kohli’s IPL career

Since their IPL debut in 2008, Kohli has been playing for RCB, while Dhoni played for CSK, except for the two years when CSK was banned. Kohli has played 237 matches, scoring 7263 runs, while Dhoni, in his 250 matches, has made 5082 runs.

 

 

