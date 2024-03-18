Meet Shreyanka Patil, RCB fans' new favourite, who was awarded Purple Cap in WPL 2024, she is from…

Shreyanka Patil starred in RCB’s bowling department as she picked up four wickets, which powered the team to bundle out DC in 113 runs.

In a remarkable achievement, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scripted history as they secured their first-ever WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

After RCB’s maiden title victory, RCB fans praise Shreyanka Patil, who earned the Purple Cap award by taking 13 wickets in the season.

The star player has won hearts online for her heroics in this year's WPL season and fans are already calling her the 'new national crush,' as per an Odisha TV report.

Hailing from Kalaburagi, Karnataka, Patil was born on 31 July 2002. She made her international debut for India against England in the T20I format in December 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore signed Shreyanka Patil at the WPL 2023 auction at her base price of Rs 10 lakh.

Shreyanka’s inspiration is Virat Kohli. In her teenage, Shreyanka had the pleasure of meeting India’s star player and got to click a photo with him as well.

“My father’s friend worked with the RCB management and I said that I wanted a picture with Virat Kohli as he has been my inspiration. So, I finished practising for my state and went to the Chinnaswamy. Then he came and took the phone to click a selfie. And I was like ‘Wow’. I did not get a chance to talk to him then, which I did later, but it was a special moment to start off,” she told India Today.

