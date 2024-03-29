LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

LSG vs PBKS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 11 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 11th match of the IPL 2024 on Saturday, March 30. This highly anticipated game will mark LSG's first home match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Both teams are coming off disappointing defeats on the road.

LSG suffered a heartbreaking loss to RR in Jaipur, falling short by 20 runs despite being in a promising position to secure the victory. Meanwhile, PBKS also let a win slip through their fingers against RCB, thanks to a stellar performance by Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror. It seems like both teams have a knack for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

Currently, LSG finds themselves at the bottom of the points table with a less-than-impressive Net Run Rate of -1.000, all because of a single loss. On the other hand, PBKS sits comfortably in fifth place with a win and a loss under their belt, boasting a slightly positive net run rate of +0.025. It's safe to say that both teams have a lot to prove, and fans can expect a thrilling showdown between these two struggling sides.

Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Date & Time: Mar 30, 07:30 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Keepers – Lokesh Rahul (c), Nicholas Pooran

Batters – Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Jonny Bairstow, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders – Marcus Stoinis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs PBKS My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (c), Marcus Stoinis, Liam Livingstone (vc), Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

