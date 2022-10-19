Junaid Siddique smashes 109m six, biggest of T20 World Cup 2022 so far; watch his celebration

Junaid Siddique smashes 109m six, watch his celebration

Minnows United Arab Emirates gave the world two epic moments as they square off against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2022 group A match on Tuesday. While Chennai-born Karthik Meiyappan bagged a hat-trick, his teammate Junaid Siddique also hogged the limelight after hitting a colossal 109m six, the biggest of the tournament so far.

Sri Lanka did go on to win the contest by 79 runs, a comfortable margin as they picked up their first win of T20 World Cup 2022, but it was by no means a drab contest.

While UAE were bundled out for 73 runs, after a sensational 3-wicket bowling spell from Dushmantha Chameera, he was on the receiving end of a massive six from Junaid, a 109, monstrous effort.

The incident took place in the 17th over as Chameera bowled a full-length delivery which Junaid dispatched over the ropes with his full might.

The ball flew a long distance and landed on the roof of the stadium, after which the UAE batsman flexed his muscles in a short celebration. While the result of the contest was forgone, it was a good highlight heel for the UAE player and his team.

Sri Lanka put on an exhibition of fast bowling under lights to crush in the Group A match and give themselves a massive NRR boost at the Simonds Stadium.

After their defeat against Namibia, Sri Lanka bounced back in style and the margin of victory takes their NRR (+0.60) past Netherlands' (+0.15). It could all boil down to the net run rate should Sri Lanka and Netherlands both win their remaining games.