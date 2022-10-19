T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli reacts as Dinesh Karthik stares at Arshdeep Singh after wild throw

Kohli reacts as Karthik stares at Arshdeep after wild throw

Team India narrowly defeated Australia in their first T20 World Cup 2022 warmup match in Brisbane on Monday. It was a game full of twists and turns and in the end, the hosts lost four wickets on the last four balls in a wild action-packed over from Mohammed Shami.

While there were plenty of memorable moments during the match that caught the eye of netizens, including the Virat Kohli direct hit to dismiss Tim David, followed by his stunning catch on the boundary rope, there was one more incident that sort of went under the radar.

Kohli was seen grinning during the match when Arshdeep Singh kind of irked Dinesh Karthik with his wild throw.

READ| ICC T20 WC Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India-New Zealand warm-up match in Brisbane

Arshdeep was stationed at deep fine leg when the ball came towards him. The batsmen had already completed a single, but still, the young seamer's throw went astray, leaving DK stunned. Cameras caught the veteran keeper just waiting near the stumps as he stared at Arshdeep since his throw was nowhere near the stumps.

While other players had to back it up to stop the ball, Kohli was also standing nearby Karthik, and the former Indian skipper couldn't help but laugh at the way the whole incident panned out.

Watch:

Team India put in a total of 186 runs on the board against Australia propelled by fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul, after which DK also added a 14-ball 20 in the first innings. A strong finish from the Men in Blue saw them pip the hosts by six runs.

READ| T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand warm-up game live in India

Rohit Sharma and Co will play their final warmup fixture against New Zealand on Wednesday, before beginning their World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23.