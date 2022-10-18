PCB threatens to pull out of ODI World Cup 2023 after Jay Shah's comment on Asia Cup 2023 as 'neutral venue'

Ramiz Raja

The Indian and Pakistan cricket boards put themselves on a collision course on Tuesday after BCCI secretary Jay Shah said the 2023 Asia Cup will be played at a neutral venue, prompting the neighbours to threaten a boycott of next year's ODI World Cup.

"The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue," Shah told reporters following BCCI's 91st Annual general Meeting in Mumbai. "I am saying this as ACC President. We (India) can't go there (to Pakistan), they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue."

Reacting strongly to Shah's stern Asia Cup 2023 call, Pakistan reportedly is all set to take a harsh call.

"The PCB is now prepared to take hard decisions and play hardball because it is also aware that the ICC and ACC events will have to face commercial liabilities and losses if Pakistan does not play India in these multi-team events," a senior PCB source told PTI.

The report also states that PCB is surprised by Jay Shah's announcement as despite it being public knowledge that it was an agenda of the BCCI AGM, they did not expect an announcement."The PCB is wondering in what capacity has Jay Shah given the statement that the ACC will look to relocate the Asia Cup to UAE out of Pakistan because the hosting rights were awarded by the executive board of the ACC not the President," the PCB source stated.

The PCB sources said that Raja would be sending a strongly-worded letter to the ACC on the matter and would be demanding an emergency meeting of the ACC board to be convened in Melbourne next month to discuss Shah's statement.

The insider also disclosed that the PCB had decided to look at several options and would not accept any disruption to its hosting rights.

"One option under consideration will be to pull out of the ACC as the PCB believes the ACC was formed to promote and develop cricket in the region and forge unity among the member nations.

"But if the president of the ACC is going to give statements like these, there is no use for Pakistan to remain in the body," he added.