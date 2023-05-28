IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: Who have scored most runs in finals in IPL history?

File Photo

The highly anticipated IPL 2023 final is set to take place on Sunday, May 28 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Chennai Super Kings, led by the legendary MS Dhoni, will face off against the defending champions, the Gujarat Titans.

Since the inception of the league in 2008, numerous players have displayed exhilarating performances in the summit clash. Notably, the yellow outfit has reached the final a record 10 times since the first season. With this, CSK batters have had a slight edge in the batting charts in the finals. Former star player Suresh Raina has scored the most runs in finals, with 249 at an average of 35.57, including two half-centuries in eight appearances.

Behind him, former Aussie hitter Shane Watson has accumulated 236 runs in four appearances, with one century and a fifty to his account. Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma stands third on the elite list with 183 runs at an average of 30.50 in six matches.

Former CSK batter Murali Vijay makes it to the list as he has amassed 181 runs in four matches. His highest knock comes against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when he registered a magnificent 95 off 52 balls and was adjudged Player of the Match in 2011.

Legendary skipper MS Dhoni stands fifth in the elite list with 180 runs at an average of 36 in eight innings. While he is set to play his 10th IPL Final donning the yellow outfit against the defending champions in Ahmedabad, Dhoni has the potential to climb up this list.

It remains to be seen if Dhoni can display his lethal batting exploits and make his spot in the top three of this elite list after Sunday’s blockbuster final.

