IPL 2022: Virat Kohli looks 'overcooked' and needs to be given a break, says Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri on Virat Kohli

Batting stalwart Virat Kohli is mentally "overcooked" and needs to take a break from cricket to serve the country for at least six-seven years, feels ex-India coach Ravi Shastri.

Kohli has been going through a lean patch with just two 40-plus scores to show in the last seven innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the current IPL season. The 33-year-old from Delhi, who hasn't scored a century in the last 100 matches across formats, had stepped down from T20 captaincy both for India and RCB and also quit Test leadership, while he was removed from the ODI skipper's role.

"I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it's him," Shastri told Star Sports.

"Whether it's 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it's after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don't want to lose that with a fried brain."

"When I was coach at the time when this first started, the first thing I said is 'you have to show empathy to the guys'. "If you're going to be forceful, there is a very thin line there, from a guy losing the plot as opposed to him hanging in there and giving his best. So you have to be extremely careful."

Shastri said there might be one or two players in world cricket going through the same problem which needs to be addressed upfront.

