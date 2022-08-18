'Rahul Tripathi had been on sidelines..': Ex-India batter reveals where SRH star could bat on his debut

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi set the stage on fire with his stunning performances while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2022. He was subsequently called for India's tour of Ireland, but Tripathi didn't get the chance to play there. Now the versatile batsman is in line to make his debut against Zimbabwe in the 1st ODI on Thursday (August 18).

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, and Virat Kohli have been rested for the Zimbabwe tour, with BCCI naming a young brigade including the likes of Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, etc.

With Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, and KL Rahul all in the running for places in the Indian team, former Indian batsman Paul Valthaty believes that Tripathi could yet make his debut, albeit in an interesting batting position.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Valthaty believes that this is the perfect time to give a run-in to Tripathi, who at 31 years of age, has ample experience to add more value to the side.

"More than experiments, this setup follows a certain sequence. Rahul Tripathi had been on sidelines for the previous series. I personally want him to make his debut. He is on the other side of 30s, he has been a seasoned campaigner. It would be great if he gets an India cap, he would be finally be able to live his dream. It would be heartening for his family, well wishers and his childhood coach," said Valthaty.

The former Indian batsman further highlighted how Tripathi could fit in alongside Kishan in the middle order, given the competition for places in the opening berths.

"Yes, there are a lot of openers in the XI. If Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi get a chance, they would probably be batting at 4, 5 or 6," Paul added.

Shikhar Dhawan is likely to take up one opening slot, and it remains to be seen who will partner him, with Gill, Kishan, Tripathi, and KL Rahul all in contention.