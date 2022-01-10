IND vs SA: Mohammed Shami on the cusp of joining Anil Kumble, Harbhajan, Ashwin in elite list

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who recently completed 200 Test wickets of his career is nearing yet another personal milestone. Shami, who alongside Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc in the first Test, became the 11th Indian bowler to surpass the mark of 200 Test wickets.

Shami will have a chance to write his name in the history books yet again in the Third Test match versus South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town.

The 31-year-old needs to pick up five more wickets to join the likes of Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Harbhajan Singh, and Ravichandran Ashwin in an elite list of bowlers.

Mohammed Shami has so far amassed 45 Test wickets against South Africa in 20 appearances and will need five more wickets to surpass the figure of 50 Test wickets against the Proteas. The Indian speedster will thus be able to join the legendary bowlers like Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath etc on an elusive list.

For the unversed, Anil Kumble registered 84 Test scalps against South Africa, while former Srinath collected 64 wickets in Test cricket versus the Proteas.

Moreover, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who recently announced his retirement from all formats of cricket had racked up a tally of 60 wickets against South Africa. Elsewhere current spin-wizard Ravichandran Ashwin (56 wickets) is also on the list of bowlers to have achieved 50 plus Test wickets while facing the Proteas.

With the series currently level at 1-1, the Men in Blue will count on the likes of Shami and Bumrah to help the team register their first series win on South African soil.