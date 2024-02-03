IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jasprit Bumrah shine as India dominate England in Vizag, lead by 171 runs

Bumrah's extraordinary performance saw him claim 6 wickets for a mere 45 runs in just 15.5 overs, marking his best figures in a home Test.

At the one-hour mark in the second session on Saturday, the Indian team's morale began to wane as Zak Crawley unleashed a relentless assault on their bowling attack. It seemed as though the party had started early for the birthday boy, as the England opener, in a display of sheer brilliance, smashed 76 runs off 78 balls after the Lunch break. With this remarkable performance, the visiting side swiftly surpassed 100 runs, mounting a strong response to India's first innings total of 396.

At that stage, not many, including Rohit Sharma, could have anticipated that India would be batting again before the day's play concluded. Yet, to everyone's surprise, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had earlier achieved his maiden double hundred in Tests, emerged to face James Anderson once more, with the sun hiding behind the evening clouds in Visakhapatnam.

Despite the pitch appearing favorable for batting, much like it did on Friday, the Indian team possessed a magician at the peak of his powers. This magician, none other than Jasprit Bumrah, delivered one of the most exceptional spells ever witnessed by a fast bowler in sub-continental conditions. Bumrah's extraordinary performance saw him claim 6 wickets for a mere 45 runs in just 15.5 overs, marking his best figures in a home Test. As a result, England's score plummeted from 114 for 1 to a meager 253 all-out.

On a pitch that offered little assistance to the fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah showcased his mastery of reverse swing, causing havoc in the England batting lineup and shattering their hopes of achieving a substantial first-innings total. It is a rare occurrence for James Anderson, a seasoned pacer, to play second fiddle, but Bumrah's brilliance overshadowed the 41-year-old's sensational spell on Saturday morning.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal played an extraordinary innings, scoring an impressive 209 in only his sixth Test match, India failed to capitalize fully on a pitch that could have yielded a much higher score than their eventual total of 396. Nevertheless, thanks to Bumrah's exceptional performance, India ended the day with a slight advantage in the second Test.

As the day drew to a close, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 13 and 15 runs, respectively, guiding India to a score of 28 for 0. With a lead of 171 runs, the home team will aim to assert their dominance and bat England out of contention on what promises to be an enthralling day of cricket on Sunday.

