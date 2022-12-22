Search icon
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Bangladesh 227 all out as Ashwin, Umesh pick 4 wickets apiece; India 19/0 at stumps

Mominul Haque scored 84 runs, but apart from him, none of the Tigers batters made an impact.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test

India completely destroyed Bangladesh on the opening day of the second Test match, bowling the hosts out for just 227 runs in 74 overs. For India, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin stood out, both taking 4 wickets, while left-arm bowler Jaydev Unadkat took the final two.

The Indian bowling trio ran over the hosts Bangladesh, who suffered a humiliating loss in the opening game after failing to handle Kuldeep Yadav's spin. The first Test match's key players, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel, bowled well but didn't get a wicket on the day.

Former captain of Bangladesh Mominul Haque was the lone batter to reach the halfway point for the hosts after a poor run. The number 3 scored 84 runs, adding weight to Bangladesh's innings and giving the bowlers a small cushion to target the potent Indian batting order.

Javdev Unadkat made his Test comeback after a whole 12-year absence. This was a record for the most Test matches missed between two Tests in Indian cricket history. By taking two wickets, first of opener Zakir Hasan and then of Mushfiqur Rahim, Unadkat showed his effectiveness.

With 14 overs remaining, India came out to bat. They completed 8 of those over before the game was abandoned for the day owing to poor lighting. KL Rahul was caught by Shakib Al Hasan in front of the wicket, but the DRS ruled in the Indian captain's favor.

India was batting at 19/0 after 8 overs at the end of the day. While Rahul was batting at 3* off 30 balls, Shubman Gill  struck 14* off 20 balls.

