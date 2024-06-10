Twitter
Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain, heatwave in these states; check full forecast for this week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg, an orange alert for Ratnagiri, and a yellow alert for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad for June 9.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 06:13 AM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Maharashtra and Coastal and North Interior Karnataka this week. On the other hand, heatwave conditions are expected over Northwest India starting from today. The heatwave conditions is also expected the east & central-east India, Uttar Pradesh, and northeast Madhya Pradesh this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg, an orange alert for Ratnagiri, and a yellow alert for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad for June 9.

The forecast predicts thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate to heavy spells of rain with gusty winds in these regions.

The regional IMD office in Mumbai released the alert on Saturday, emphasizing the need for caution due to the expected severe weather conditions.

According to the district forecast for Maharashtra, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate to heavy spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad during next 3-4 hours. (starting from 04:00 am on Sunday)."

The IMD has also advised the public to take necessary precautions while venturing out, given the adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Sunday, several parts of Mumbai experienced rainfall, adding to the anticipated weather activity.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana, and some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha and some more parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

"Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana and some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha and some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh today, 8 June 2024," IMD said in a post on X.

IMD reported favourable conditions for the Southwest Monsoon to advance into the central Arabian Sea, some parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), and Telangana over the next 2-3 days.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and Telangana during next 2-3 days," IMD said in a post on X.

Light to moderate rainfall lashed several parts of the country on Wednesday amid a fierce heatwave gripping several parts of the country in the last few days.

(with inputs from ANI)
