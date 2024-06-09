ICC Champions Trophy 2025 likely from Feb 19 to March 9, Team India's participation....

The proposed dates for the Champions Trophy are February 19 to March 09, with an additional reserve day, making it a 19-day event.

As the T20 World Cup 2024 captivates cricket fans around the world, the International Cricket Council (ICC) - the governing body and organizer of the prestigious Champions Trophy - has announced a 20-day window for the 2025 edition of the tournament, set to take place in Pakistan. The proposed dates for the Champions Trophy are February 19 to March 09, with an additional reserve day, making it a 19-day event.

Despite the excitement surrounding the upcoming tournament, there are doubts about the participation of the Indian team, who were finalists in the 2017 edition. Recent political developments, including the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) continued governance following the general elections, suggest that there may be challenges in the team traveling to the defending champions' country. This indicates a potential continuation of the current foreign policy towards Pakistan, as reported by Cricbuzz.

Since assuming power in 2014, the Narendra Modi-led government has maintained a strict stance of non-engagement with neighboring countries in a friendly manner, particularly with Pakistan. Tensions escalated following the Pulwama and Uri attacks, resulting in a lack of bilateral contests between the two nations since Pakistan's 2012-13 tour of India for a multi-format series. Subsequently, their encounters have been limited to multinational tournaments.

Recent reports indicate that India's perception of Pakistan as a foreign entity is unlikely to change, given the ruling party's continued hold on power. This suggests that the IC) may need to consider a hybrid model for hosting tournaments, with the UAE emerging as a potential co-host.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already announced that India will play all their matches at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, located near the Wagah Border. This decision was made to minimize logistical and security challenges for India, while also offering fans a unique cross-border experience.

The BCCI has historically adhered to government directives, and it is expected to do so in this case as well. It is likely that the ICC has already advised the Indian board to engage with the government, with a final decision expected after the annual conference in Colombo in July.

