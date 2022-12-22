Najam Sethi led 14-member committee takes over PCB, announces end of Ramiz Raja's cricket regime

It will be Sethi's 4th tenure as the PCB chief.

The government of Pakistan sacked Ramiz Raja from his position as the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and replaced him with a 14-member committee led by Najam Sethi to oversee the organization's operations for the ensuing four months.

The adjustments were made following England's convincing 3-0 victory in the most recent Test series. For the first time ever in their cricketing history, Pakistan was white washed in home Test matches by a score of 3-0, and they also lost four straight matches for the first time in a while.

Raja was removed from his position as head of the PCB as a result of the new reforms announced by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who also received approval from the Pakistani cabinet.

The announcement further notes that the PM "examined" the PCB's 2014 constitution and that the 2019 constitution is no longer in effect.

Sana Mir, the captain of the Pakistan women's team, Shahid Afridi, a former captain of the Pakistan men's team, Shafqat Rana and Haroon Rashid, both former Test players, are among the 14 members of the management committee, which was nominated by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and has Sethi at its helm.

Aized Syed (ex-PCB director NHPC), Tanvir Ahmed (ex-president Larkana Region), Shakil Sheikh (ex-PCB BoG), Gul Zada (ex-PCB BoG), Nauman Butt (ex-PCB BoG), Advocate Supreme Court Mustafa Ramday, and Chaudhry Arif Saeed are additional members of the committee (CEO Service Industries).

Sethi on Wednesday took to Twitter and wrote, ”The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja @iramizraja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first-class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end.”

After being chosen by the former PM Imran Khan to lead the board in September 2021, Raja held the position of PCB chairman for 15 months. The former captain of Pakistan was just the fourth player to hold the position of PCB president, joining Ijaz Butt, Abdul Hafeez Kardar, and Javed Burki.

It would be Sethi's fourth time serving as the PCB chief; he left his previous position in 2018 after Imran Khan was elected prime minister of Pakistan.

