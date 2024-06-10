Meet man who scored 100 percentile in class 10 board exam later cracked NEET with AIR...

Family expectations may be a burden or a struggle for NEET candidatesBeing the highest scorer in a test with 16 lakh competitors is no easy feat for an eighteen-year-old. Tanmay, nevertheless, was up for the task and has shown that perseverance, hard effort, and the right kind of motivation can do amazing things. Tanmay's academic prowess contributed to his 100% results in mathematics and science on the CBSE Class 10 board exams. At this point, he began to think very seriously about NEET as a potential choice for his next challenge.

Being the highest scorer in a test with 16 lakh competitors is no easy feat for an eighteen-year-old. Tanmay, nevertheless, was up for the task and has shown that perseverance, hard effort, and the right kind of motivation can do amazing things. Tanmay's academic prowess contributed to his 100% results in mathematics and science on the CBSE Class 10 board exams. At this point, he began to think very seriously about NEET as a potential choice for his next challenge.

Tanmay said in a series of interviews with various organisations that he began studying for the NEET 2021 exam almost two years ago while he was in Class 11. Tanmay committed to studying for the NEET for three to five hours each day after school. On vacations and break days, she would study for seven to eight hours.



Family expectations can be a source of stress and worry for many NEET aspirants, and this problem is exacerbated if one comes from a family of doctors. Tanmay, however, made the decision to use these anticipations as motivation to further his preparations.

Family expectations can be a source of stress and worry for many NEET aspirants, and this problem is exacerbated if one comes from a family of doctors. Tanmay, however, made the decision to use these anticipations as motivation to further his preparations. Tamnay's mother, Dr. Shivali Gupta, is a dentist by profession, while his father, Dr. Akshay Gupta, is a professor and head of orthodontics at Government Dental College. His parents' efforts, which have saved hundreds of lives, motivated him to not only do well on the NEET but also to top it in order to get admitted to the institution of their choosing.

Tanmay is originally from Jammu, but in order to get ready for the NEET 2021 exam, he went to Delhi after class 10. Everyone has praised Tanmay for his success in coming out on top of the NEET 2021 Exam, including J&K LG Manoj Sinha, who tweeted his congratulations.