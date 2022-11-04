ICC inclined towards India, wants to ensure they reach semis: Shahid Afridi makes bold claim

Photo: AFP

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: Amid umpiring related controversies at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia, former Pakistan ace Shahid Afridi has issued a bold statement. Afridi has accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) of being biased towards India, claiming that “they want to ensure that India reaches semi-finals at any cost”.

The controversial comments from the former all-rounder come after row over umpire Marais Erasmus answering Virat Kohli’s appeal for a no-ball during the recent India vs Pakistan match. Some players including former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had raised concerns about the decision in the aftermath of India’s memorable win.

Kohli again won a no-ball appeal when India played Bangladesh in the key T20 World Cup Super 12 match on Wednesday. Kohli and Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan were seen having an exchange of words over the allegedly controversial call. Another controversy erupted over a pretend throw by Kohli which Bangladesh players have alleged was ‘fake fielding’ and should have resulted in a 5-run penalty for India. However, the umpires saw no such issue with Kohli’s action.

"You saw the ground how wet it was. But ICC is inclined towards India. They want to ensure India reaches the semi-finals at any cost. The umpires were also the same who officiated India vs Pakistan & will get the best umpire awards," Afridi was quoted as alleging on Pakistani news channel Samaa TV.

The ground issue that Afridi talked about stems from claims that umpires chose to ignore the wet conditions of the ground despite heavy rains as India were in a sticky spot and needed the match to be resumed.

However, these accusations haven’t been made in official quarters. There have been no concerns raised by match referees against the umpiring decisions under spotlight. Nevertheless, Bangladesh have said that they will raise the issue with ICC at the ‘proper forum’.

Meanwhile, India is poised to top their Super 12 group when they play their last match of the phase against Zimbabwe on Sunday. The group is still open with four teams including India - South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh - in contention to qualify for the final four sports at the T20 World Cup 2022.

