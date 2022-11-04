CRICKET
New Zealand vs Ireland scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Match 37.
NZ vs IRE scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022
New Zealand and Ireland lock horns in match 37 of T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 stage, with Kane Williamson's side looking to confirm their semifinal berth, whereas, Andre Balbirnie's men will be hoping to bow out on a high.
The Black Caps are currently sitting pretty atop Group 1 standings with five points, but they need to ensure that they beat Ireland at all costs to confirm their progress into the semifinals of T20 World Cup. The Kiwis could become the first team to reach the semis, but for that, they need to ensure a win even by the slightest of margins.
On the other hand, Ireland's route to the semifinal is a tough road, they need to beat the Kiwis, but also need to do it by a big margin. Balbirnie's side must win by approximately 105 runs and hope that Afghanistan can upset Australia later in the day.
It's all to play for, and with two semifinal spots up for grabs, which side between New Zealand or Ireland will prevail, only time will tell.
Williamson scored 61 runs off 25 balls. Allen smashed 32, Mitchell unbeaten at 31, there could have been more. Although, the Kiwis would be happy with their performance. Ireland have a daunting target of 186 to chase, can they stay alive in the tournament?
10 runs from the 9th over and New Zealand are quick approaching the midday point in this innings. Irelan will be happy if Conway and Williamson continue in the middle, since they're both not firing on all cylinders exactly.
NZ 69/1 (9.1)
Great comeback from Adari, caught by Hand, and the dangerman Finn Allen walks out trying to shift gears. Kane Williamson joins Conway in the middle.
An expensive over this by IRE wont mind as they have their first breakthrough.
NZ 52/1 (6)
Conway and Allen are both known for his ability to smash the big hits. They have looked for the boundaries but found them hard to come by. Let's see how the Kiwis fare today. The first boundary comes after 3.2 overs. That was a long wait.
NZ 21/0 (3.2)
"This pitch is smack-bang in the middle of the ground. Looks a pretty good one. Always an inviting place to come as a batter. It's a fresh pitch, and looks among the best I've seen. It's evenly grassed and quite firm. Runs to be had," says Michael Atherton.
Both captains are going with the same teams.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
Williamson: Looks a good surface. Some good lessons from the defeat. Hopefully we can build on it today. We know how strong they are. Played them recently. For us the focus is on our plans. Same team.
Balbirnie: Going to bowl first. Looks a good surface, should stay good for 40 overs. Last push for us, will see where we're at after the end. Same XI as the last game.
Toss in a short while. New Zealand will be hoping to seal their qualification to the semifinals. However, the form of Kane Williamson will be a small concern. In 23 T20 innings this year, Williamson has 491 runs at a modest strike-rate of 103.36.
Toss will take place at 09:00 AM IST and for all the fantasy lovers out there, here's our ultimate guide for the top pics from New Zealand vs Ireland fixture.
READ| NZ vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Ireland Super 12 Match 37, T20 World Cup 2022
Will rain play spoilsport in New Zealand and Ireland's final group fixture? How will the two teams line up today? And finally, how to watch the fixture live? Worry not because here's our ultimate guide for NZ vs IRE fixture.
READ| NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report
Ahead of the final round of fixtures of T20 World Cup 2022 in Group 1 here's all you need to know:
Ireland have already defeated England once in this tournament, can they also dish out an upset against New Zealand? The Kiwis are coming into this match on the back of a defeat against England. Kane Williamson has a very impressive record when it comes to ICC tournaments.
For Ireland, the road ahead is very difficult. Not only do they need to beat Kane Williamson's side by a huge margin, but they also need to hope for a favour from Afghanistan to upset Australia later in the day. Can they do the improbable?
Group 1 is as open as it can get with three teams namely, New Zealand, England and Australia all level on five points each. The Kiwis need have an advantage of a massive net run rate, but they must ensure a win against Andre Balbirnie's Ireland to become the first team to reach the semifinal stage.
