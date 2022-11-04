New Zealand vs Ireland scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Match 37.

NZ vs IRE scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand and Ireland lock horns in match 37 of T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 stage, with Kane Williamson's side looking to confirm their semifinal berth, whereas, Andre Balbirnie's men will be hoping to bow out on a high.

The Black Caps are currently sitting pretty atop Group 1 standings with five points, but they need to ensure that they beat Ireland at all costs to confirm their progress into the semifinals of T20 World Cup. The Kiwis could become the first team to reach the semis, but for that, they need to ensure a win even by the slightest of margins.

On the other hand, Ireland's route to the semifinal is a tough road, they need to beat the Kiwis, but also need to do it by a big margin. Balbirnie's side must win by approximately 105 runs and hope that Afghanistan can upset Australia later in the day.

It's all to play for, and with two semifinal spots up for grabs, which side between New Zealand or Ireland will prevail, only time will tell.