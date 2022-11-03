Search icon
NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report

Check out all the latest updates for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand and Ireland which will be played in Adelaide.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 09:35 PM IST

NZ vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand will take on Ireland in the 37th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. 

New Zealand leads the table with two wins, one defeat, and one tie in four matches. They were defeated by England by 20 runs while chasing a target of 179.

A win here advances them to the semi-finals, while a loss means they must rely on other results to go their way. 

Ireland, on the other side, is fifth in the table with one victory, two losses, and one tie in five matches. They were defeated by Australia by 42 runs in their previous encounter and will be seeking to conclude the season on a strong note.

Match Details:

New Zealand vs Ireland, Group 1, Match 37

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: November 4th, at 9:30 AM IST and 2:30 PM Local Time

NZ vs IRE Pitch Report

Adelaide Oval’s surface is batting-friendly, with assistance for batters available throughout the game. It is regarded as one of Australia’s most batter-friendly pitches. Bowlers may have a say, especially early in the innings, if they apply themselves to good line and length. The batters would struggle to clear the straight boundaries because they are so long. However, given the track, another run-fest is expected here.

NZ vs IRE Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 13°C on the matchday with 66% humidity and 8 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Live Streaming Details

NZ vs IRE game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

NZ vs IRE Probable XIs

New Zealand: Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, MS Chapman, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Mark Adair

READ| NZ vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Ireland Super 12 Match 37, T20 World Cup 2022

