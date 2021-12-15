BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal opens up on alleged ‘rift’ between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has revealed that there is no ‘rift’ between Team India’s two captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

There was a lot of speculation going on about Rohit and Kohli not being comfortable playing under each other, and Rohit’s withdrawal from the upcoming Tests series versus South Africa was also being questioned.

Arun Dhumal though has cleared the air regarding the situation, affirming that Rohit will indeed miss the Test series but that is due to the hamstring injury he sustained in a recent training session.

“Rohit Sharma is not playing because of a physio thing. It is a medical issue. This has nothing to do with friction; there is no friction (between Kohli and Rohit). Physios have ruled him out due to a hamstring injury. It’s not like he has taken a call,” Dhumal was quoted as saying in a report by Times Now.

While Rohit won’t be available for the Test leg of the South Africa tour, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to make a comeback in time, to lead India in the ODI leg, after replacing Virat Kohli as the skipper.

Speaking of Virat, there has been a lot of uncertainty regarding the Delhi-born batsman. Reports emerged on Tuesday that Kohli would not be participating in the ODI leg of the series, in order to attend to some personal matters.

Arun Dhumal though has revealed that Virat needed a break, and was always going to play the Test series only.

“To my understanding, before any decision was taken with regards to captaincy, it was decided that he (Kohli) will be going (to South Africa) for the Test matches only, not for the ODIs. He was wanting it that way because he needed a break,” Dhumal added.

Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, Virat Kohli has not asked the BCCI for a break officially, therefore the situation still hangs in the balance, as to who will lead India against the Proteas in the ODI series, that begins from January 19.