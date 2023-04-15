Search icon
Watch: Anuj Rawat’s direct hit sends Prithvi Shaw back to pavilion during IPL RCB vs DC match

IPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Delhi Capitals made a remarkable comeback to keep Royal Challenger Bangalore to 174/6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 06:25 PM IST

Watch: Anuj Rawat’s direct hit sends Prithvi Shaw back to pavilion during IPL RCB vs DC match (photo: IPL)

IPL 2023 RCB vs DC: The Delhi Capitals (DC) couldn't have a great start in the second innings of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB). The team lost 4 wickets in 8 overs including skipper David Warner's wicket.

RCB’s Anuj Rawat ran out Prithvi Shaw of DC for a duck in the very first over of the innings. Anuj’s direct hit from mid-off caught Shaw short of his crease due to the hit from RCB’s impact player, Rawat. Watch the video below:

Earlier, RCB find themselves in a bit of trouble as DC tighten their bowling game. After building a good platform, they loses back-to-back three wickets and had to bring in Anuj Rawat for an extra batting option.

DC made a remarkable comeback to keep RCB to 174/6 despite Virat Kohli`s impressive fifty (50 off 34) in the 20th match of the IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

