Ind vs Aus 1st T20 highlights: Clinical visitors win the match comprehensively

Bigger boundaries, lively pitch, true bounce -- the near-perfect conditions for a T20I game awaits India and Australia at the historic ground.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 10:56 PM IST

The T20 cricket is primarily known for power-hitting and adventurous shots which often give maximum results (sixes, boundaries) to batters but there are certains playgrounds where 'running between the wickets' is crucial to score vital runs and one such venue is the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium -- the host of the first T20I between India and Australia. The longer boundaries at square of the wicket often dictate the style of play and strategy of batters. It helps batters, who rely more on singles and doubles to keep the scoreboard ticking even in the T20 format. Who can forget that famous run-chase by India against Australia in a T20 game in Mohali during the 2016 World Cup. That thrilling chase in the Super 10 Group 2 match was dominated by the insane running between the wickets by Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. It was a measured and calculated batting display, considering the longer boundaries and Australian camp ran out of ideas, failing to counter and eventually lost. Six year later, India are facing the same opposition at the same venue and the eyes will be on Kohli's style of play. The 33-year old batter, who plays a sheet anchor kind of role for India and often does not intend to play bigger shots in the early phase of his innings, will feel comfortable in taking more twos. (With inputs from IANS)



 

  • 20 Sep 2022, 10:05 PM

    Australia beat India by four wickets, their second biggest successful run-chase! Lead three-match T20I series by 1-0

  • 20 Sep 2022, 09:55 PM

    Axar Patel bags third wicket and fifth for India, Josh Inglis goes for 17! 

  • 20 Sep 2022, 09:52 PM

    Another DRS by India sends Maxwell back to pavilion! Second wicket by Umesh Yadav leaves Australia at 123/4. 

  • 20 Sep 2022, 09:44 PM

    Umesh Yadav finally gets his first wicket. Catch by Dinesh Karthik, turned down by the field umpire, was sent to the third umpire on India's DRS request. Steve Smith back to pavilion and Australia are 122/3.

  • 20 Sep 2022, 09:40 PM

    Axar Patel bags second wicket, Cameron Green out for 61! India gets much-needed breakthrough.

  • 20 Sep 2022, 09:15 PM

    Australia seem to be heading strong riding on the fiery inning by Green who has so far smashed 61 off just 29 balls. (Aus - 109/1 after 10 overs)

  • 20 Sep 2022, 09:10 PM

    Axar to Finch, out Bowled Australia lose their first wicket after a solid start in their chase of a mammoth 208 runs. 

     

  • 20 Sep 2022, 08:38 PM

    First it was KL Rahul and then Hardik Pandya who took India to a big score. Acceleration happened at the right time for India and as a result the team finished the first innings at 208/6.

  • 20 Sep 2022, 08:31 PM

    Great game awareness by Glenn Maxwell as he saves a certain six. India at 187/6 after 19 overs.

  • 20 Sep 2022, 08:26 PM

    Hardik Pandya hits a SIX over Pat Cummins' oberpitched ball, and it's probably the best shot of the match. India at 176/5 after 18 overs.

  • 20 Sep 2022, 08:21 PM

    Hardik Pandya is targetting length balls and that has taken India to 160/5 after 17 overs. Dinesh Karthik on the other hand is looking for his chances.

  • 20 Sep 2022, 08:16 PM

    India lose Axar Patel to a well directed slower ball, but that's not going to slow India's run rate. Stadium all set for Dinesh Karthik. 

  • 20 Sep 2022, 08:12 PM

    Hardik Pandya on fire. His bat speed is a treat to watch. India set for a big score. Current score is 141/4 after 15 overs.

  • 20 Sep 2022, 07:59 PM

    Hazlewood to Rahul, out Caught by Nathan Ellis! Rahul back to pavilion after a crucial 55 off 35 balls.

  • 20 Sep 2022, 07:39 PM

    KL Rahul is in a good form today. He is going to decide India's final score today.

     

     

  • 20 Sep 2022, 07:30 PM

    Suryakumar Yadav will have to build the innings now. He is the one who could rotate strike and take on the main opposition bowlers. It's more of timing than power hitting for the Indian middle order batsmen now. India is 56/2 after 7 overs.

  • 20 Sep 2022, 07:23 PM

    Nathan Ellis has gotten Virat Kohli out on two. This is a big wicket. Australia definitely has an upper hand at this juncture. India at 36/2.

  • 20 Sep 2022, 07:16 PM

    Adam Zampa has been brought into attack against Virat Kohli. However, Kohli is a changed batsman after Asia Cup. This is going to be a good contest. Zampa has gotten Kohli out seven times in the past.

  • 20 Sep 2022, 07:11 PM

    Rohit Sharma loses his calm and gets out after making 11. This could be a turning point in the game. All eyes on Virat Kohli now.

  • 20 Sep 2022, 07:10 PM

    The way KL Rahul is picking on Josh Hazlewood shows how they are willing to take risks in the power play. A SIX over Hazlewood can change the dynamics of the match. 

  • 20 Sep 2022, 07:07 PM

    It's a SIX, but it's more of a misjudged catch. Will Rohit Sharma make the most of it?

  • 20 Sep 2022, 07:05 PM

    It's going to be a great battle between Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma. It's also a battle of mental toughness. The test match length balls are going to try the Indian openers. Pitch has a good pace on it. In swingers are going to be a lethal weapon.

  • 20 Sep 2022, 07:00 PM

    Josh Hazlewood has tarted bowling for Australia. KL Rahul is on strike. It's a lush green outfield in Mohali. This is likely to be a high scoring match. 

  • 20 Sep 2022, 06:54 PM

    It's a full strength team for India. With Jasprit Bumrah back in the squad and Virat Kohli finding his form back, it will be difficult for Australia to stop the Indian team from a big score. These two teams are also the top contenders for the T20 World Cup happening later this year. This series will also decide which team is going to have the upper hand!

    National Anthem gives goosebumps.

  • 20 Sep 2022, 06:50 PM

    It's a rehearsal for the T20 World Cup that's scheduled to take place in October, 2022.

    Here's the Australian team for the game:

     

     

  • 20 Sep 2022, 06:49 PM

    Both the teams are announced for the first T20 mtch between India and Australia.

     

     

