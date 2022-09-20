Ind vs Aus 1st T20 highlights: Clinical visitors win the match comprehensively

delhi
Bigger boundaries, lively pitch, true bounce -- the near-perfect conditions for a T20I game awaits India and Australia at the historic ground.
The T20 cricket is primarily known for power-hitting and adventurous shots which often give maximum results (sixes, boundaries) to batters but there are certains playgrounds where 'running between the wickets' is crucial to score vital runs and one such venue is the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium -- the host of the first T20I between India and Australia. The longer boundaries at square of the wicket often dictate the style of play and strategy of batters. It helps batters, who rely more on singles and doubles to keep the scoreboard ticking even in the T20 format. Who can forget that famous run-chase by India against Australia in a T20 game in Mohali during the 2016 World Cup. That thrilling chase in the Super 10 Group 2 match was dominated by the insane running between the wickets by Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. It was a measured and calculated batting display, considering the longer boundaries and Australian camp ran out of ideas, failing to counter and eventually lost. Six year later, India are facing the same opposition at the same venue and the eyes will be on Kohli's style of play. The 33-year old batter, who plays a sheet anchor kind of role for India and often does not intend to play bigger shots in the early phase of his innings, will feel comfortable in taking more twos. (With inputs from IANS)
Hardik Pandya hits a SIX over Pat Cummins' oberpitched ball, and it's probably the best shot of the match. India at 176/5 after 18 overs.
1ST T20I. 17.1: Pat Cummins to Hardik Pandya 6 runs, India 166/5 https://t.co/TTjqe4nsgt #INDvAUS @mastercardindia— BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2022
KL Rahul is in a good form today. He is going to decide India's final score today.
1ST T20I. 8.6: Glenn Maxwell to K L Rahul 6 runs, India 79/2 https://t.co/TTjqe4nsgt #INDvAUS @mastercardindia— BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2022
It's a full strength team for India. With Jasprit Bumrah back in the squad and Virat Kohli finding his form back, it will be difficult for Australia to stop the Indian team from a big score. These two teams are also the top contenders for the T20 World Cup happening later this year. This series will also decide which team is going to have the upper hand!
National Anthem gives goosebumps.
It's a rehearsal for the T20 World Cup that's scheduled to take place in October, 2022.
Here's the Australian team for the game:
1ST T20I. Australia XI: A Finch (c), J Inglis, S Smith, G Maxwell, T David, M Wade (wk), C Green, N Ellis, P Cummins, A Zampa, J Hazlewood. https://t.co/TTjqe4nsgt #INDvAUS @mastercardindia— BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2022
Both the teams are announced for the first T20 mtch between India and Australia.
1ST T20I. India XI: R Sharma (c), K L Rahul, V Kohli, S Yadav, H Pandya, D Karthik(wk), A Patel, H Patel, B Kumar, Y Chahal, U Yadav. https://t.co/TTjqe4nsgt #INDvAUS @mastercardindia— BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2022