Ind vs Aus 1st T20 highlights: Clinical visitors win the match comprehensively

Bigger boundaries, lively pitch, true bounce -- the near-perfect conditions for a T20I game awaits India and Australia at the historic ground.

The T20 cricket is primarily known for power-hitting and adventurous shots which often give maximum results (sixes, boundaries) to batters but there are certains playgrounds where 'running between the wickets' is crucial to score vital runs and one such venue is the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium -- the host of the first T20I between India and Australia. The longer boundaries at square of the wicket often dictate the style of play and strategy of batters. It helps batters, who rely more on singles and doubles to keep the scoreboard ticking even in the T20 format. Who can forget that famous run-chase by India against Australia in a T20 game in Mohali during the 2016 World Cup. That thrilling chase in the Super 10 Group 2 match was dominated by the insane running between the wickets by Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. It was a measured and calculated batting display, considering the longer boundaries and Australian camp ran out of ideas, failing to counter and eventually lost. Six year later, India are facing the same opposition at the same venue and the eyes will be on Kohli's style of play. The 33-year old batter, who plays a sheet anchor kind of role for India and often does not intend to play bigger shots in the early phase of his innings, will feel comfortable in taking more twos. (With inputs from IANS)

