Twitter’s blue bird logo replaced with ‘doge’ meme: Elon Musk’s strategy to promote Dogecoin?

Months after billionaire Elon Musk bought out Twitter in a pricey USD 44 billion deal and a lengthy lawsuit, he has decided to change the iconic blue bird logo of Twitter, and it is exactly what you’d expect from the self-proclaimed meme king of Twitter. The logo has been replaced with the ‘doge’ meme.

A memefest erupted on Twitter after Elon Musk ended up changing the blue bird logo of the microblogging site to a derpy-looking Shiba Inu, which is the ‘doge’ meme and the logo of the popular cryptocurrency Dogecoin, often promoted by Musk himself.

Further, this new decision by Elon Musk brought good news for Dogecoin, as shortly after the logo was changed to the doge meme, the value of the cryptocurrency rallied 30 percent, leading to major good news for its investors.

Many netizens and media outlets pointed out Dogecoin ended up gaining over USD 4 billion in the span in which the logo was changed. Elon Musk has previously been accused of being part of a pyramid scheme to promote Dogecoin, with a USD 258 million racketeering lawsuit filed against him.

After the blue bird logo was replaced with the Shiba Inu dog, Elon Musk took to Twitter to share memes about himself, one of which was an old screenshot of an interaction between him and a netizen, who asked him to buy Twitter just to change the logo to doge.

One Twitter user wrote on the platform, “Well gotta be a great feeling knowing you can light up 20B on fire and not give a f*. I’m not saying I condone everything he’s doing, but it’s definitely not boring around here."

While the price of Dogecoin went up, several major changes brought in by Elon Musk after he took over as the CEO of Twitter have led to a major loss in the company. Twitter is now half of what it was worth when Elon Musk made the purchase.

