Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Twitter’s blue bird logo replaced with ‘doge’ meme: Elon Musk’s strategy to promote Dogecoin?

Twitter’s age-old blue bird logo has now been replaced by the ‘doge’ meme and the value of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin through Elon Musk’s bold move.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 06:33 AM IST

Twitter’s blue bird logo replaced with ‘doge’ meme: Elon Musk’s strategy to promote Dogecoin?
Twitter’s blue bird logo replaced with ‘doge’ meme: Elon Musk’s strategy to promote Dogecoin?

Months after billionaire Elon Musk bought out Twitter in a pricey USD 44 billion deal and a lengthy lawsuit, he has decided to change the iconic blue bird logo of Twitter, and it is exactly what you’d expect from the self-proclaimed meme king of Twitter. The logo has been replaced with the ‘doge’ meme.

A memefest erupted on Twitter after Elon Musk ended up changing the blue bird logo of the microblogging site to a derpy-looking Shiba Inu, which is the ‘doge’ meme and the logo of the popular cryptocurrency Dogecoin, often promoted by Musk himself.

Further, this new decision by Elon Musk brought good news for Dogecoin, as shortly after the logo was changed to the doge meme, the value of the cryptocurrency rallied 30 percent, leading to major good news for its investors.

 

 

Many netizens and media outlets pointed out Dogecoin ended up gaining over USD 4 billion in the span in which the logo was changed. Elon Musk has previously been accused of being part of a pyramid scheme to promote Dogecoin, with a USD 258 million racketeering lawsuit filed against him.

After the blue bird logo was replaced with the Shiba Inu dog, Elon Musk took to Twitter to share memes about himself, one of which was an old screenshot of an interaction between him and a netizen, who asked him to buy Twitter just to change the logo to doge.

One Twitter user wrote on the platform, “Well gotta be a great feeling knowing you can light up 20B on fire and not give a f*. I’m not saying I condone everything he’s doing, but it’s definitely not boring around here."

While the price of Dogecoin went up, several major changes brought in by Elon Musk after he took over as the CEO of Twitter have led to a major loss in the company. Twitter is now half of what it was worth when Elon Musk made the purchase.

READ | Elon Musk’s Twitter gives free blue verified ticks to accounts, check eligibility

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
From Crash Landing on You to Business Proposal: Top 10 Korean dramas that are must watch
Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen pose with Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, other stars at Oscars 2023 nominees luncheon
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Dog invades ground during CSK vs LSG match, video takes internet by storm
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.