Meet the man who turned his YouTube channel into a Rs 25,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, know about his business

Gaurav Munjal, who is the CEO and co-founder of Unacademy, created a YouTube channel when he was in college and initially he uploaded video tutorials on his YouTube channel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

Unacademy is currently one of the most popular EdTech companies in India. Unacademy has grown rapidly in recent years and it would not be wrong to say that it has now become a household name. Unacademy offers several courses to students who are preparing for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, UPSC, GATE, CA, etc. The EdTech platform also provides for foundational subjects (K-12). Unacademy was founded in 2015 by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini. In this article we will know more about Gaurav Munjal, who turned his YouTube channel Unacademy into a Rs 25,000 crore business.

Gaurav Munjal is the CEO of Unacademy. He was inclined towards technology from an early age and was the member of the science club during his school days. Gaurav Munjal started coding when he was just 12. After completing his schooling, Gaurav Munjal went to NMIMS University to complete his BTech in Computer.

Gaurav Munjal created a YouTube channel when he was in college and initially he uploaded video tutorials on his YouTube channel. Gaurav Munjal then renamed his channel as Unacademy. Gaurav Munjal always wanted to build a business and after completing his engineering he launched a business venture named Flatchat. Gaurav Munjal also worked as a software engineer at Directi. Notably, Gaurav continued to post content on his YouTube channel Unacademy even while he was working at Flatchat and Directi.

After few years, Gaurav decided to change his YouTube channel into an educational platform and he joined hands with his friend Roman Saini. Unacademy started growing rapidly and within months many educators joined Unacademy. Softbank invested USD 150 million in its expansion and according to reports Unacademy is now worth Rs 25,000 crores.

 

