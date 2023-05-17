Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Vandana Lal, one of India’s richest women with Rs 3100 crore net worth, her business is

Vandana Lal joined Dr Lal Pathlabs in 1983 and she is credited with brnging some major changes in the functioning of the company.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

Meet Vandana Lal, one of India’s richest women with Rs 3100 crore net worth, her business is
Meet Vandana Lal, one of India’s richest women with Rs 3100 crore net worth

Dr Lal Pathlabs Executive Director Vandana Lal is one of the richest women in India with a net worth of over Rs 3000 crore.  Dr Lal PathLabs was started in 1949 by the late SK Lal, who was a Junior Doctor in the British Army. Dr SK Lal studied at Pune’s prestigious Armed Forces Medical College. Dr Lal later went to Cook County Hospital in Chicago for additional training.

Who is Vandana Lal?

Vandana Lal joined Dr Lal Pathlabs in 1983 and she is credited with brnging some major changes in the functioning of the company. Vandana Lala introduced the Department of Histopathology & Cytopathology after joining the company.

Vandana Lal completed her MD (Pathology) from New Delhi’s Lady Hardinge Medical College. She then went to Karolinska Institute & Huddinge Hospital in Sweden for higher studies. Vandana Lal has specialised in Transplantation Immunology.

Vandana Lal leads the quality implementation process in Dr Lal PathLabs across the country because she is trained in Quality Assurance. In 2007, Vandana Lal became the head of Clinical Research Services. She is also the head of the Research & Development wing of Dr Lal PathLabs. Vandana Lal was appointed Executive Director in 1995. She has taken steps to expand the laboratory in different parts of the country.

The net worth of Vandana Lal is over Rs 3,143.3 crore, as per corporate shareholdings filed for March 31, 2023.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: Know how to check result through SMS, websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.