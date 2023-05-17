Meet Vandana Lal, one of India’s richest women with Rs 3100 crore net worth, her business is

Meet Vandana Lal, one of India’s richest women with Rs 3100 crore net worth

Dr Lal Pathlabs Executive Director Vandana Lal is one of the richest women in India with a net worth of over Rs 3000 crore. Dr Lal PathLabs was started in 1949 by the late SK Lal, who was a Junior Doctor in the British Army. Dr SK Lal studied at Pune’s prestigious Armed Forces Medical College. Dr Lal later went to Cook County Hospital in Chicago for additional training.

Who is Vandana Lal?

Vandana Lal joined Dr Lal Pathlabs in 1983 and she is credited with brnging some major changes in the functioning of the company. Vandana Lala introduced the Department of Histopathology & Cytopathology after joining the company.

Vandana Lal completed her MD (Pathology) from New Delhi’s Lady Hardinge Medical College. She then went to Karolinska Institute & Huddinge Hospital in Sweden for higher studies. Vandana Lal has specialised in Transplantation Immunology.

Vandana Lal leads the quality implementation process in Dr Lal PathLabs across the country because she is trained in Quality Assurance. In 2007, Vandana Lal became the head of Clinical Research Services. She is also the head of the Research & Development wing of Dr Lal PathLabs. Vandana Lal was appointed Executive Director in 1995. She has taken steps to expand the laboratory in different parts of the country.

The net worth of Vandana Lal is over Rs 3,143.3 crore, as per corporate shareholdings filed for March 31, 2023.