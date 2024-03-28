Meet Indian genius who earns Rs 45 lakh a day, received salary increment of Rs 30 crore, he works at…

Have you ever imagined working for a company that offers a salary hike of Rs 30 crore? Yes, this company provided a Rs 30 crore increase. Let’s learn more about the company and the lucky man. Although there are many CEOs of various companies, CEOs of Indian descent are currently in charge of some of the largest companies in the world. These CEOs are frequently in the news due to their innovative business ideas and ambitious expansion plans, and they are typically paid enormous salaries. Among them is Indian genius Arvind Krishna, the CEO of International Business Machines (IBM), who recently received a pay raise of Rs 30 crore from the company. Arvind has been with IBM for a long time, and according to reports he currently earns roughly Rs 45 lakh per day.

Arvind Krishna, the CEO of IBM, has been with the company for 34 years, beginning in 1990. He began his career at IBM in a variety of positions before being appointed CEO in 2020. IBM has announced that his annual package has increased by Rs 30 crore in 2023, making it Rs 154 crore, up from Rs 135 crore last year.

He was born in Andhra Pradesh to an Indian Army officer and raised in a Telugu-speaking family with a mother who worked for Army widows' welfare. He went to school in Tamil Nadu and Dehradun before pursuing an engineering degree at IIT Kanpur. He then moved to the United States to pursue his PhD in electrical engineering, where he landed a job at IBM that changed his life. Currently, IBM is counted among world’s largest companies, with a market cap over Rs 1,450,000 crore