Gautam Singhania’s father denies reconciliation with billionaire son, blasts ‘ulterior motive’ to take…

As per Vijaypat Singhania, the photo with Gautam Singhania isn’t what it looks like and it was clicked with an ‘ulterior motive’.

Gautam Singhania’s father Vijaypat Singhania has blasted the reports of reconciliation with his billionaire son and issued a clarification on the same. As Raymond chief Gautam Singhania battles an ugly divorce with Nawaz Modi, he shared an image with his father a few days ago with a caption that reads ‘welcoming his father to JK House’. The image instantly went viral asserting that the father-son duo have reconciled after a long feud. Now as per Vijaypat Singhania, the photo isn’t what it looks like and it was clicked with an ‘ulterior motive’.

While speaking to Business Today, Vijaypat Singhania revealed that he was on his way to the airport on March 20 when Gautam Singhania’s assistance requested for a visit to JK House. The father refused but the son insisted that he would take only five minutes for a cup of coffee.

"I went most reluctantly, not realising that it was for an ulterior motive of taking my photograph with Gautam to send a wrong message to the media. A few minutes later, I came down and left for the airport. Soon after, I started receiving messages over my photo with Gautam on the Internet, claiming we had made up, which was totally false…I don't know what his real motive was, but it was certainly not for coffee, nor to resolve our differences," Vijaypat Singhania told Business Today.

He also revealed that this was the first time in 10 years that he had stepped foot inside JK House and that another visit was unlikely. For those who are unaware, Gautam Singhania ousted his father from his own house. It started when Singhania wrote all his company shares in his son, Gautam's name and from that time, the relationship between the father-son duo started to fall apart. In an older interview to Business Today, Vijaypath Singhania claimed that he is now struggling to maintain his living standard and lead a decent life.