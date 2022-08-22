Search icon
Vivek Agnihotri lashes out at Anurag Kashyap for 'judging and reviewing' The Kashmir Files without watching the film

For those who are unaware, Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 07:41 PM IST

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files, responded on Twitter to Anurag Kashyap's recent statement that he wouldn't want Vivek's movie to be India's official Oscar entry. Anurag had previously stated in a different interview that he had not seen the movie because of ideological differences. For those who are unaware, Vivek's film The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

Taking to Twitter, Vivek shared a recent interview of Dobaaraa director Anurag Kashyap.

Vivek wrote, “Look at the intellectual dishonesty of these people, they judge and review your film without EVEN SEEING it. The genius filmmaker says #TheKashmirFiles which is about Hindu Genocide is not his ideology. Does this mean his ideology is that of Islamic Terrorists Brotherhood?”

While speaking to India Today, Vivek claimed that Bollywood always had a problem his film. He said, “There have been ideological differences in Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan was in Congress, Dharamendra in BJP, Jaya Bachchan was in Samajwadi Party but still people have worked beautifully with each other. But here the problem with The Kashmir Files is that certain section of Bollywood, media and a whole lot of other places didn't want this film to be made. Once it got made, they didn't want it to be released. Once it released, they didn't want it to be successful. And now they are coming out and saying it shouldn't go for Oscars.”

Also read: The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Manish Sisodia's 'I am Rajput' comment

For the unversed, while talking about the SS Rajamouli-directed RRR's impact on the West, Kashyap told Galatta Plus, "The west sees RRR differently than what we see, and they have loved RRR. If RRR becomes India's selection, 99% it might get nominated at the Academy Awards. That's the impact RRR has had on the world of Hollywood. India might actually have a nomination in the final five, if RRR is the film that we pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not Kashmir Files."

