The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Manish Sisodia's 'I am Rajput' comment

Vivek Agnihotri reacted to Manish Sisodia's remark that he is a Rajput and will not submit to conspiracies on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri reacted to Manish Sisodia's remark that he is a Rajput and will not submit to conspiracies on Monday and questioned whether he meant that members of other castes are willing to cower. The Kashmir Files director responded writing on Twitter, "What kind of a casteist argument is this?" 

"Does this mean had he not been a Rajput, he would have given in? So what about those people in Delhi who are Brahmins, Yadavs, Gujjars, Jats, Sikhs etc? Are they all of a compromising nature? What about the Muslims, Christians and Dalit?"

The CBI's move against Manish Sisodia in connection with the inquiry into Delhi's liquor policy has caused conflict between the BJP and the AAP. Manish Sisodia's home was raided by the CBI on Friday for several hours, and his laptop and phone were taken. In its FIR, the agency identified Sisodia as the case's top accuser.

The CBI on Saturday recorded the statements of three of the accused as it began the questioning in the alleged corruption case related to the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy, officials said.

The agency is also examining the documents seized on Friday during raids at 31 places, including the residence of Sisodia, who is among the 15 named in the FIR, they said.

The three accused were called to the CBI headquarters where their statements were recorded and they were confronted with some documents of financial transactions recovered during the searches, the officials said, PTI reported.

The CBI has invoked the IPC section related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Public servants including Krishna, former Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Tiwari and assistant excise commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar, nine businessmen and two companies are among those named in the FIR.

