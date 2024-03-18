Twitter
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe sacked from show due to this reason

Tata Steel to stop operations of coke ovens at UK plant due to...

Tata Group plans to sell 2.34 crore shares of TCS, worth Rs 9000 crore, per share at Rs…

Meet Shreyanka Patil, RCB fans' new favourite, who was awarded Purple Cap in WPL 2024, she is from…

Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk-starrer titled Bad Newz, Karan Johar's production to release on this date

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, the romantic comedy Bad Newz will release in theatres on July 19. The film is directed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 10:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bad Newz poster/Instagram
Filmmaker, producer, and host Karan Johar announced the title of Dharma Productions' upcoming romantic comedy starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk on Monday, March 18. The Anand Tiwari directorial has been titled Bad Newz and will release in the theatres on July 19.

Takig to his Instagram account, Karan first shared a reel featuring the three leads actors. The text on the reel read, "From the makers of Good Newwz. A comedy inspired by true events." In the last few seconds of the clip, a voice was heard from the background saying, "Ye once in a million nahi, once in a billion hai (This is not once in a million, this is once in a billion)." The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director captioned his reel as, "Get ready for the most entertaining hungama - a hilarious once in a billion situation awaits…a comedy inspired by true events!! #BadNewz IN CINEMAS 19th July 2024!". 

An hour later, Karan dropped five official posters of Bad Newz and wrote, "Being the bearer of #BadNewz, but trust me it’s definitely good news! A tale unlike you’ve ever seen - a comedy inspired by true events!". The upcoming romantic comedy, which also stars Neha Dhupia, is directed by actor Anand Tiwari. Tiwari has previously helmed Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar-starrer Netflix romantic comedy Love per Square Foot in 2018, and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Prime Video drama film Maja Ma in 2022.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It isn't yet confirmed if Bad Newz is the spiritual sequel to the 2019 comedy drama Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. Good Newwz is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. 

It was earlier rumoured that Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy's romantic comedy is titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, taking its name from the 1998 Duplicate song. The Shah Rukh Khan film was also produced by Dharma Productions. Now officially titled Bad Newz, the film is presented by Prime Video in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. 

