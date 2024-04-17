Ulajh teaser: Janhvi Kapoor is a young diplomat out to prove loyalty for nation in 'world of lies, deceit and betrayals'

Janhvi Kapoor, who is playing a young diplomat, is seen proving her loyalty for the nation in the Ulajh teaser.

On Wednesday, the makers of Ulajh dropped the much-awaited teaser of the film starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. In the teaser, she can be seen going all out to take revenge for the nation in 'world of lies, deceit and betrayals'.

In the teaser, Janhvi, who is playing a young diplomat, is seen proving her loyalty to the nation. Sharing the teaser, Janhvi wrote, "Enter the world of lies, deceit, and betrayals- #Ulajh in cinemas on the 5th of July." The film hit the theatres on July 5.

Watch teaser:

Netizens reacted to the teaser, one of them wrote, "Definitely, Janhvi is the best among other new nepokids... She's insane...Her script selection...Just woowwwe." The second one said, "Wishing Blockbuster Success For The Team Ulajh & Janhvi On Behalf Of DQ Fans." The third one said, "You never took your craft as a joke and it shows in your work. Those acting workshops and diction classes showing results."

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the project follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre.

It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

Excited to be a part of ‘Ulajh’, Janhvi earlier said, “When I was approached with the script of ‘Ulajh’, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to working with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time.”

(With inputs from ANI)

