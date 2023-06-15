Throwback video of Salman Khan saying 'I am a very bad person' goes viral, fans say 'vo keh diya Jo dil me tha'

Credit: Salman Khan Reels/Instagram

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is known for his style and swag, has been making headlines for various reasons ever since he entered the film industry. He has always been vocal about his opinions and has never been afraid of anyone.

Now, a throwback video of the actor is going viral on social media in which he can be seen saying ‘If you want to meet you and you don’t want to meet me, then I am going to visit you again and again. Then I am a very bad person. If you don’t want to meet me then I don’t want to meet you.” Netizens have reacted to the clip.

Watch video:

One of the social media users wrote, “Bhai ne vo kah Diya Jo Dil me tha (Brother said what was in heart).” The second one said, “Sahi kaha bhai (you said right bhai).” The third one said, “Attitude to aise dikha rha jaise salman khaan ho.” The fourth one said, “Bhai Aishwarya b milna nahi chati thi jb tu uske darwaze pr ja k hungama kar rha tha.” The fifth person commented, “Yaaaaa u r right.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT, the digital-only version of the controversial reality show, streamed on Voot from August 2021 to September 2021, and now after nearly two years, the streaming giant JioCinema has officially announced the second season titled Bigg Boss OTT 2 with Salman Khan replacing filmmaker Karan Johar as the host.

Read|'Alshukran bandhu': Ashish Vidyarthi enjoys quality time with wife Rupali Barua, newlywed share vacation photo

The OTT giant shared the announcement video with the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star dancing to the new anthem of Bigg Boss OTT with the caption, "Everyone’s favourite @beingsalmankhan is all set to bring back India’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss to OTT! Aur iss baar, lagayenge bhi aap aur bachayenge bhi aap (This time, you are going to thrash them and save them as well). Stay tuned for the #BBOTT2 anthem drop. #BBOTT2onJioCinema streaming free 17 June onwards. #BiggBossOTT2."