This Bollywood actor worked with Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, now sells fruits for a living

Solanki Diwakar, who featured in films like Dream Girl, The White Tiger and, Sonchiriya, now sells fruits. He was a fruit seller by profession and turned back to selling fruits again.

Bollywood is a glamorous world, not everything remains the same here. Thousands of people come to Mumbai to become an actor every day, however, a few get the opportunity to become a star. Today, we will talk about a Bollywood actor who worked with Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Ayushmann Khurrana, who now sells fruits for living.

Yes, Solanki Diwakar, who featured in films like Dream Girl, The White Tiger and, Sonchiriya, now sells fruits. He is a fruitseller by profession and has been doing this job for like 10 years in Delhi. He sometimes gets small roles in films. He is a very passionate actor who really likes acting. While speaking to ANI, during Covid-19, he said, “With the lockdown being extended I have to take care of my needs. I have to pay my rent and also need money to meet the expenses of my family. So I have turned back to selling fruits. If not the virus, then hunger will definitely kill him and his two sons.”

While speaking to IANS, he revealed one regret and said, “I was supposed to play the role of a watermelon seller in 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. I had two or three lines of dialogue with Rishi Kapoor ji. I was even given the date for the shoot. The date was changed two or three times and then suddenly sir ji's health deteriorated and he went back to Mumbai. Unfortunately, he passed away and the shoot could not happen. I was very excited and looking forward to shooting with him. Now I will have to live with this regret that our shoot did not happen.”

While speaking to Zee News, he said, “acting was always my first love. I developed a passion for acting in my growing up years while selling papad during intervals at a theatre in my hometown Achnera (in Uttar Pradesh). Today I would not sell fruits if I earned enough money acting in films -- if I got work regularly all through the year and got paid enough to sustain my family. Given a chance, I would want to act in a 1000 films, but it's my bad luck that I don't get roles frequently. So it's my majboori (compulsion) that I have to sell fruits because I have no other option.”