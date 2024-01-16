Headlines

Bollywood

This actress gave hits with Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, later left films after 7 back-to-back flops, she's now...

This actress, beauty queen has given several hit films with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Govinda.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 06:04 AM IST

article-main
This actress gave hits with Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan
Many outsiders come with dreams in their eyes to make their name their name in the industry, however, only a few can survive the competition in the industry and build a luxurious life for themselves. One such actress who stepped into the industry at the age of 18 as a model and made her path towards success. 

The actress we are talking about is a beauty Queen who brought the nation laurels by winning Miss Universe and then later impressed everyone with her acting chops in some of the hit movies. She is none other than Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen started her journey in the glamour world as a model and became the first Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe in 1994 at the age of 18 after winning Miss India. She then made her Bollywood debut alongside Mukul Dev and Sharad Kapoor in Mahesh Bhatt’s film Daatak (1996). In 1997, she starred in the most expensive film of that time, Ratchagan, alongside Nagarjuna. She then starred with Sunny Deol and all three of her films were a box office failure. 

Her breakthrough role came with David Dhawan's comedy film Biwi No.1, alongside Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. It received positive reviews from critics and emerged as the second highest-grossing movie of 1999. Some of her other hit films include Kyo Kii Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta alongside Govinda, Aankhen alongside Akshay Kumar and Arjun Rampal and Main Hoon Naa alongside Shah Rukh Khan which was her career’s biggest film. 

After Maine Pyaar Kiya which also starred Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen gave a number of flops. Her next seven films, Chingaari, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, Zindagi Rocks, Karma Aur Holi, Do Knot Disturb and Dulha Mil Gaya failed miserably at the box office. Her last film No Problem (2010) also failed to impress the audience. After this, the actress took a break from Bollywood. 

Talking about her break, the actress said, “The reason I left films was because I was tired of doing the same 201 expression to 2010. That was all I had to do. There was one good song and so on. I was looking for more. As I was getting older, I was not happy with that. I wanted more, I wanted to be a student again.” 

In 2020, Sushmita Sen made a smashing comeback with the OTT series Arya. Her action-packed avatar in the series won hearts. After this, she recently starred in the series Taali wherein she played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The actress is currently winning hearts with the latest season of her series Aarya. 

The actress is one of the highest-paid OTT actresses who reportedly charges Rs 2 crore per series. According to reports, the actress has a whopping net worth of Rs 74 crore and lives a luxurious life as a single mother to two daughters.

Read Sushmita Sen recalls how 'power of people' made her role 'impactful' in Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan's Main Hoon Na

 

