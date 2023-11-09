This actress' film was screened after her tragic death, scary incident happened during screening, people said it was...

This is the story of Divya Bharti's last film before her untimely death. The film was titled Rang. When Divya Bharti died, she was a part of more than a dozen films.

There are a lot of Bollywood films that are popular on screen but once you hear the stories behind their making, it will surely run a chill through your spine. Today, we will tell you about a 30-year-old incident that took place during a screening of a film which is evident in people's minds even today.

Two beautiful actresses Divya Bharti and Ayesha Julka were seen together in the film Rang. Both of them played sisters in the film. Ayesha Julka said in a conversation with BBC that after Divya Bharti's death when the trials of Rang were held, a bizarre incident happened. Divya Bharti had died sometime before this trial, hence many people from the film industry had come to watch this trial.

According to Ayesha Julka, the hall was completely full. The movie started and everyone was curious to know when Divya Bharti's scene would light up the screen for the first time. After some time, Divya Bharti's first scene came in which she arrived in a car and applied its brakes. As soon as the scene of Divya Bharti driving came on the screen, there was an electric shock and a spark came out and the screen broke and fell.

The power supply of the cinema hall stopped and the entire hall was dark. The incident had shocked many people at the time, some also saw it as a bad omen. After this incident, many people made various kinds of statements. Some even said that Divya Bharti's soul had come there but the truth behind the incident could never be found.

