This Indian man, who was a cricketer too, once helped save lives of several Jew women and children

Headlines

In Pictures: UK PM Sunak, wife Akshata Murthy hosts Diwali at Downing Street

Meet IAS officer, who worked as a junior doctor during COVID-19, cracked UPSC with AIR...

Jammu and Kashmir: TRF terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian

Actress Payal Ghosh wants to marry Indian pacer Mohammed Shami but...

US launches airstrike on site in Syria in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS officer, who worked as a junior doctor during COVID-19, cracked UPSC with AIR...

Actress Payal Ghosh wants to marry Indian pacer Mohammed Shami but...

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remarks on women's education

Biggest box office clashes on Diwali in Tamil cinema

Most successful captains in ODI World Cup history

6 teams with most wickets in ODI World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Bigg Boss17: From Vicky Jain To Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya's fights in the house are getting worse

Delhi air pollution: Is Odd-even scheme cancelled? Supreme court calls it 'mere optics'

Actress Payal Ghosh wants to marry Indian pacer Mohammed Shami but...

Sara Ali Khan explains why she became cordial with ex-beau Kartik Aaryan despite 'getting affected': 'There is no...'

Allu Aravind's 'who was Yash before KGF' comment draws flak on internet, netizens ask 'what is your son's identity?'

HomeViral

Viral

This Indian man, who was a cricketer too, once helped save lives of several Jew women and children

Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja was also born into the royal family. His relatives include KS Ranjitsinhji, after whom the Ranji Trophy is named, and KS Duleepsinhji, for whom the Duleep Trophy is named.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 08:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja was the Maharaja Jam Sahib of Nawanagar from 1933 to 1966, succeeding his uncle, the famed cricketer Ranjitsinhji. 

Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja of Nawanagar in Gujarat is most known for the work he did during the difficult times of Second World II even today his name is highly respected in Poland. The Maharaja of Jamnagar in Gujarat gave shelter to about 1000 Jews coming from Poland during the challenging times of World War II. Most of them were children and women. 

Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja became the king of Jam Saheb of Jamnagar in 1933. Before this, Digvijaysinhji had served in many important posts in the British Army from 1919 to 1931. He also used to play cricket. He became the king of Jam Saheb in 1933 and a few years later World War II started. Meanwhile, in 1939, Germany attacked Poland. The situation in Poland became very bad due to the war. Seeing no way left, a Polish ship left the sea carrying about a thousand people. Most of them were women and children.

This ship set out to sea in the hope that it would stop where it would find shelter. This ship reached many countries including Turkey, Seychelles, and Iran but no one gave shelter. Most countries were afraid of Germany getting angry. After this, the ship wandered and reached the Jamnagar coast of Gujarat. This information was given to the then-king of Jamnagar, Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja. After knowing the whole matter, the Maharaja decided that these people would be given shelter.

India was under British rule at that time and Jamnagar was also a British princely state. Britain's War Cabinet met to grant asylum to these Polish children and women. In this meeting, Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja had a long debate with the officers of the British Army. Eventually, he convinced the British officers, and his proposal for asylum was approved after which these women and children were given a place to live.

In 1942, Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, the ruler of Nawanagar, established a camp to house over a thousand Polish women and children evacuated from the Soviet Union.

These people were given shelter in Balachadi village, 25 km from Jamnagar. The Maharaja arranged a school for these children. These refugees from Poland lived in Jamnagar for about 9 years. This is the reason why even after almost 80 years, Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja is considered a hero in Poland. Poland has awarded the Maharaja its highest civilian honour, the Commander's Cross of the Order of Merit. There is also a school and a square named after the Maharaja in Poland.

Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja died in the year 1966. He had a special relationship with cricket as well. He himself used to play cricket and his father Maharaja Ranjitsinhji Jadeja was a well-known player. The big tournament of domestic cricket, Ranji Trophy is played in the name of Maharaja Ranjitsinhji Jadeja. The Ranji Trophy cricket tournament was started in 1934.

Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja was also born into the royal family. His relatives include KS Ranjitsinhji, after whom the Ranji Trophy is named, and KS Duleepsinhji, for whom the Duleep Trophy is named.

READ | Actress Payal Ghosh wants to marry Indian pacer Mohammed Shami but...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Whenever Congress comes to power...': PM Modi issues dire warning ahead of polls

'Main apni ninda khud karta hu...', Nitish Kumar apologises after 'vulgar' remarks on population control; watch video

Chhoti Diwali 2023: Date, history, significance of Narak Chaturdashi

This actor lived on beaches, slept on railway station, one letter changed his life, worked in more than 500 films

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023: Explore best deals on show pieces

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE