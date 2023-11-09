This Indian man, who was a cricketer too, once helped save lives of several Jew women and children

Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja was also born into the royal family. His relatives include KS Ranjitsinhji, after whom the Ranji Trophy is named, and KS Duleepsinhji, for whom the Duleep Trophy is named.

Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja was the Maharaja Jam Sahib of Nawanagar from 1933 to 1966, succeeding his uncle, the famed cricketer Ranjitsinhji.

Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja of Nawanagar in Gujarat is most known for the work he did during the difficult times of Second World II even today his name is highly respected in Poland. The Maharaja of Jamnagar in Gujarat gave shelter to about 1000 Jews coming from Poland during the challenging times of World War II. Most of them were children and women.

Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja became the king of Jam Saheb of Jamnagar in 1933. Before this, Digvijaysinhji had served in many important posts in the British Army from 1919 to 1931. He also used to play cricket. He became the king of Jam Saheb in 1933 and a few years later World War II started. Meanwhile, in 1939, Germany attacked Poland. The situation in Poland became very bad due to the war. Seeing no way left, a Polish ship left the sea carrying about a thousand people. Most of them were women and children.

This ship set out to sea in the hope that it would stop where it would find shelter. This ship reached many countries including Turkey, Seychelles, and Iran but no one gave shelter. Most countries were afraid of Germany getting angry. After this, the ship wandered and reached the Jamnagar coast of Gujarat. This information was given to the then-king of Jamnagar, Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja. After knowing the whole matter, the Maharaja decided that these people would be given shelter.

India was under British rule at that time and Jamnagar was also a British princely state. Britain's War Cabinet met to grant asylum to these Polish children and women. In this meeting, Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja had a long debate with the officers of the British Army. Eventually, he convinced the British officers, and his proposal for asylum was approved after which these women and children were given a place to live.

In 1942, Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, the ruler of Nawanagar, established a camp to house over a thousand Polish women and children evacuated from the Soviet Union.

These people were given shelter in Balachadi village, 25 km from Jamnagar. The Maharaja arranged a school for these children. These refugees from Poland lived in Jamnagar for about 9 years. This is the reason why even after almost 80 years, Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja is considered a hero in Poland. Poland has awarded the Maharaja its highest civilian honour, the Commander's Cross of the Order of Merit. There is also a school and a square named after the Maharaja in Poland.

Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja died in the year 1966. He had a special relationship with cricket as well. He himself used to play cricket and his father Maharaja Ranjitsinhji Jadeja was a well-known player. The big tournament of domestic cricket, Ranji Trophy is played in the name of Maharaja Ranjitsinhji Jadeja. The Ranji Trophy cricket tournament was started in 1934.

