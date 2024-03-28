Twitter
The Sabarmati Report teaser: Vikrant Massey tries to expose 'hidden facts' of Godhra train burning, fans say 'superhit'

Vikrant Massey, Riddhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna-starrer The Sabarmati Report is based on the tragic 2002 Godhra train burning incident.

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 03:53 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Vikrant Massey in The Sabarmati Report (Image source: Screengrab)
On Thursday, the makers of The Sabarmati Report released the teaser of their upcoming film online, and it has left netizens 'speechless'. The upcoming hard-hitting drama is based on the Godhra train burning incident at the Sabarmati Express on the morning of 27th February 2002, in Gujarat, India. 

The Sabarmati Report stars Vikrant Massey, who strives to expose the 'hidden truth and facts' related to the horrific incident that took place in Sabarmati Express. Apart from Vikrant, the film also stars Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in strong characters. 

Here's the teaser of The Sabarmati Report

Soon after the teaser was released, several netizens praised Vikrant's performance and the Bharat dialogue. Many fans expressed shock at the horrific visuals and lauded the makers for narrating a story on such a dark chapter. A netizen wrote, "What a superb one, gave me Goosebumps Literally man." Another netizen wrote, "Mind-blowing teaser simply awesome stuff." One of the netizens wrote, "I'm shocked to see such visuals." An internet user wrote, "What superb and very well-made stuff." Another internet user wrote, "What a teaser, it really touched my heart." One of the internet users wrote, "Speechless." 

Earlier, The makers also released a video as a homage to those who lost their lives in the Godhra burning train incident. The video set an emotional tone and indeed raised the curiosity to watch what really happened on the morning of February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station. 

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.

